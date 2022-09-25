Captain Marvel Marvel Future Revolution Statue Revealed by PCS

Carol Danvers is ready to bring some cosmic pain to her enemies as Premium Collectibles Studio unveils its latest statue. Captain Marvel has arrived to save the day with this gorgeous 1:6 statue that comes in at 19.5" tall and 15" wide. This version of the iconic cosmic hero shows off her latest appearance in the hit mobile open-world video game Marvel Future Revolution. Her New Stark City costume is faithfully recreated, featuring a more tactical and armored suit compared to her Marvel Comics counterpart. PCS sculpted her carefully, and the added power effects do add a nice dynamic element to her design. Captain Marvel is displayed flying in the air, and her costume uses a nice metallic red to really make her stand out. The Marvel Future Revolution Captain Marvel statue is priced at $555, set for a July 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here. Check out Carol and all of her badassery below and be sure to check out some of the other fantastic Marvel Gamerverse statues right here.

"I know that whatever comes through this portal next might not be nearly as nice as me." – Sideshow and Premium Collectibles Studio present the Captain Marvel 1:6 Scale Statue, a cosmic Marvel collectible ready to soar onto your shelf. The Captain Marvel 1:6 Scale Statue measures 19.5" tall and 15" wide, inspired by her super heroic appearance in the open-world action RPG MARVEL Future Revolution."

"Carol Danvers pushes herself higher, further, faster as she flies above an interdimensional portal base, charging up her fists to unleash a powerful photon blast. The colorful cosmic energy radiating from Captain Marvel is translucent to give added visual dimension to the display. The Captain Marvel Statue is fully sculpted with a design based off of her more tactical New Stark City costume as seen in the game. Her signature red, blue, and gold color scheme features metallic accents and a blue Hala star on her chest."

"Carol's red helmeted portrait shows her fierce determination and calm under fire, with blue eyes and a gold faux-mohawk attachment at the top to mimic her blonde hairstyle. Powerful and poised, Captain Marvel is ready to take on threats in every dimension alongside her Avengers allies. The future still needs heroes — so enlist the Captain Marvel 1:6 Scale Statue by Premium Collectibles Studio in your collection today!"