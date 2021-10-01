Carnage Paints the Town Red As Hot Toys Reveals A New Figure

Today kicks off the theater exclusive release of the long-awaited sequel of Venom with Venom: Let There Be Carnage. This movie is a big deal only for the fact that it marks the first live-action debut of Cletus Kasady aka Carnage a widely popular Spider-Man villain. Hot Toys is super pumped for this on-screen debut of this villain, as they have announced that Carnage is getting his own 1/6th scale figure. Standing at a massive 16" tall, the figure features 4 symbiote tendrils, 10 symbiote parts, and a variety of swappable weapon hand parts. Two versions of Carnage are being offered by Hot Toys with a standard and a deluxe which includes a Venom bust that features an Eddie Brock head sculpt which can be used on the upcoming Hot Toys Venom figure. Besides the massive height difference, getting both Carnage and your Venom in your collection will be badass and worth every penny. Priced between $445-515 (depending on the edition), Cletus is ready to paint the town red, and pre-orders are live here with a release date between Jan – Mar 2023,

"Eddie, you feel like home to me…like family. – Cletus Kasady. Watch out! The villain is now here to unleash aggression and terror on the streets. Serial killer Cletus Kasady becomes the host of the symbiote Carnage and escapes prison after a failed execution. Prior to the grand release of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Hot Toys is thrilled to introduce Carnage as 1/6th scale collectible figure, capturing the murderous, unhinged spirit that strikes fear into your symbotie collection."

"Expertly crafted based on the screen appearance of Carnage from Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the highly-accurate figure measures approximately 43cm tall displays a great level of detailed sculpting, specially on the texture of skin, fearsome fanged mouth and tongue. The 1/6th scale figure introduces a body painted with crimson red and black webbing; two newly developed head sculpts featuring a grinning head sculpt, and a head sculpt with fanged mouth and three interchangeable protruding tongues; monstrous weapons and accessories including attacking claws, sickle, sword, also a number of symbiote tentacles sprouting from its back with different styles of interchangeable symbiote parts; and a figure stand. Moreover, a Deluxe Version featuring Venomized Eddie Brock head sculpt with bust stand is a must have for extended display."

The 1/6th scale Carnage Collectible Figure specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Carnage in Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Newly developed head sculpts with creamy eyes and sharp yellowish teeth, accurate facial expressions with detailed skin texture

One (1) Venomized Eddie Brock head sculpt***

One (1) head sculpt with fanged mouth and three (3) interchangeable long protruding tongues

One (1) interchangeable grinning head sculpt

Approximately 43cm tall

Newly developed specialized body with over 15 points of articulation

One (1) pair of open claw hands

Weapons:

One (1) pair of symbiote attacking claw hands

One (1) symbiote sword right hand

One (1) symbiote sickle left hand

One (1) clenched left claw hand

Accessories:

Four (4) symobiote tentacles (wired; attachable to figure's back)

Ten (10) styles of interchangeable symobiote parts (attachable to symobiote tentacles)

One (1) specially crafted bust stand for Venomized Eddie Brock head sculpt that interchangeable with MMS590 Venom head sculpts***

A figure base with movie logo and character name plate

Artist:

3D designed by Studio Hive

*** Exclusive to Deluxe Version