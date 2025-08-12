Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: harry potter, lego

Cast a Spell with LEGO Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire BrickHeadz

LEGO is back as they return to Hogwarts with a new BrickHeadz set inspired by the film, Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire

Includes collectible BrickHeadz of Harry Potter, Cedric Diggory, Viktor Krum, Fleur Delacour, and dragon

Each figure features themed accessories like the Golden Egg, Snitch, broomstick, and Hungarian Horntail

Set contains 671 pieces, retails for $49.99, and is scheduled for a September 2025 release

The Triwizard Tournament is one of the most thrilling events in the Wizarding World and was featured in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. This magical competition brings together champions from three wizarding schools: Hogwarts, Beauxbatons, and Durmstrang, to compete in a series of dangerous and magical tasks. Now, fans can relive some of the excitement of these magical games with LEGO's new Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire BrickHeadz set. This collectible set includes BrickHeadz versions of the four Triwizard champions: Harry Potter, Cedric Diggory, Fleur Delacour, Viktor Krum, and the vicious Hungarian Horntail Dragon. Coming in at 671 pieces, each figure stands 3" tall and features its own display base along with themed accessories from the film. Fleur gets her dragon, Victor receives the Golden Snitch, Cedric holds on to his Golden Egg, and Harry Potter gets his broom. Bring home and display these legendary Triwizard Tournament legends in your collection for $49.99, and they are set for a September 2025 release.

LEGO BrickHeadz – Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire

"Celebrate popular Harry Potter™ characters from the Triwizard Tournament with this set of 5 LEGO® BrickHeadz™ The Goblet of Fire™ Figures (40791). A wonderful Harry Potter gift idea for kids aged 10 plus and adult fans, this building set features Harry Potter and Cedric Diggory, plus the first-ever LEGO BrickHeadz figures of Viktor Krum, Fleur Delacour and a Hungarian Horntail Dragon. Authentic accessories such as the Golden Snitch complete a fun display. This building toy contains 671 pieces."

5 LEGO® BrickHeadz™ Harry Potter™ figures – Harry Potter, Cedric Diggory,Viktor Krum, Fleur Delacour and a Hungarian Horntail Dragon, each with a baseplate for display

Authentic accessories – The set includes a broomstick for Harry, a dragon for Fleur Delacour, the Golden Snitch™ for Viktor Krum and a golden egg for Cedric Diggory to hold

