Cast A Spell with McFarlane Toys New DC Comics Zantanna Figure

New DC Collector Edition figures are here from McFarlane Toys that are bringing DC Comics classic heroes and villains to life

Article Summary McFarlane Toys releases a new 7-inch Zatanna figure in their DC Collector Edition action figure line.

Zatanna debuts alongside a Detective Chimp companion, capturing DC Comics’ magical side in detail.

The figure features spell-casting hands, removable hat, and is designed with 22 points of articulation.

Collectible art card and unique accessories make this Zatanna figure a must-have for DC Comics fans.

Zatanna Zatara is one of DC Comics' most iconic magic-using heroes, who first appeared in Hawkman #4 back in 1964. She was created by Gardner Fox and Murphy Anderson, and is the daughter of famed magician Giovanni Zatara. She blends stage illusion with real sorcery by casting spells with a unique dialect, speaking the words backward. Over the years, Zatanna has been a frontrunner with the magical side of DC Comics, alongside John Constantine and Dr. Fate, and has even been a member of the Justice League and Justice League Dark. Zatanna has been long overdue for her own action figure from McFarlane Toys, as they have finally pulled one from their hats.

Releasing as part of the DC Collector Edition line, Zatanna and Detective Chimp are ready to join your DC Comics collection with a nice figure that features spell-casting swappable hands and a removable hat. Detective Chimp is not fully articulated, but it will be a nice figure to capture that mystical side of DC Comics. Collectors can already bring home Zatanna right now for $34.99, along with other new figures like Cosmic Bo, Professor Pyg, and Elongated Man.

DC Multiverse Zatanna (DC Classic) with Detective Chimp

"The mistress of magic Zatanna Zatara is one of the most powerful magicians in the world, able to alter reality with a single word. As a member of Justice League Dark she helps defend the Earth from supernatural threats. However, this mighty sorceress has learned that magical power can be a curse as well as a blessing."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC Multiverse.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Zatanna as featured in DC Comics.

Includes Detective Chimp figure plus a removable magician's hat, 2 alternate hands with sculpted magic effects, hand with sculpted wand and base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse figures.

