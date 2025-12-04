Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: harry potter, lego

Check Into the Hogwarts Hospital Wing with LEGO Harry Potter

Clear some space on your shelves as a new assortment of LEGOs are on the way like the new Harry Potter Hogwarts Hospital Wing

Article Summary Recreate iconic Harry Potter moments with the new LEGO Hogwarts Hospital Wing set, releasing January 2026.

The 3-level playset includes a Hospital Wing, Defense Against the Dark Arts classroom, and Ravenclaw Common Room.

Features 7 Harry Potter LEGO minifigures like Harry, Ron, Hermione, Remus Lupin, The Grey Lady, and a Dementor.

Part of a modular LEGO Hogwarts Castle series, with 907 pieces and collectible Patronuses for fans and collectors.

A new LEGO set has arrived, recreating the iconic Hogwarts Hospital Wing and drawing on scenes from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. The set is a 3-level model featuring a variety of parts, including a fully detailed Hospital Wing and a lower-level Defense Against the Dark Arts classroom. This piece of the Hogwarts Castle Collection will also feature a part of the Ravenclaw Common Room, which may or may not be haunted by a ghost. Seven LEGO minifigures are included with Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Penelope Clearwater, Remus Lupin, the ghost The Grey Lady, and a Dementor.

Fans of the films will recognize the Hospital Wing as the location where students go when they are injured or ill, where they are tended to by the school's nursing staff. This moment captures Harry and Hermione after his Quidditch injury, along with Professor Lupin, showcasing the fear of a Boggart. This set will combine with other LEGO Hogwarts Castle sets, which, when all combined together, will create one of the most detailed LEGO brick-built Hogwarts™ Castles ever. Pre-orders are not live yet, but the Hogwarts Hospital Set is expected to release on January 1, 2026, for $99.99.

Hogwarts™ Castle: Hospital Wing

Play out enchanting Harry Potter™ scenes with this Hogwarts™ Castle: Hospital Wing building toy (76463) for kids. Visit patients in the hospital, recreate Defense Against the Dark Arts (DADA) classes and join Penelope Clearwater and The Grey Lady in the Ravenclaw™ Common Room. A fun Harry Potter gift toy for girls, boys and any fans ages 9 and up, this Hogwarts Castle playset has 7 LEGO Harry Potter minifigures, including Harry Potter's Dementor™. "

"It also features Ron Weasley's spider and Remus Lupin's Wolf Patronus™, one in a series of 25th anniversary collectible Patronuses (sold separately). Remove the DADA room in the rocky foundations for easy play and look out for 2 of 14 collectible Hogwarts portraits. This set is part of a collection of modular building toys (all sold separately) that together create the most detailed LEGO brick-built Hogwarts Castle scene to date. Set contains 907 pieces."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!