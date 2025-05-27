Posted in: Collectibles, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: cinnamon toast crunch, Pit Viper

Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Pit Viper Debuts Tasty New Sunglasses

Take your summer to new cinnamon levels as Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Pit Viperteam up to craft a unique sunglass collab

Article Summary Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Pit Viper launch bold, limited-edition sunglasses for summer 2025.

Iconic cereal-inspired details: Cinnaswirl patterns, Cinnamoji, and playful cinnamon colors featured.

Comes with two earpiece options—classic Pit Viper and spoon-shaped designs for ultimate customization.

Exclusive packaging includes a custom box and an actual box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal inside.

Wake up your style with the unexpected mash-up of breakfast bliss and radical eyewear! The 2025 Cinnamon Toast Crunch x Pit Viper sunglasses are here to combine Pit Viper's notorious 80s-inspired over-the-top frames with the iconic coloring swirl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch. This collab delivers a crunchy blast of nostalgia with Cinnaswirl patterns, a Cinnamoji, and some tubular packaging. The oversized lenses feature custom cereal-patterned etching, while the arms are emblazoned with playful Cinnamon Toast logos, colors, and cinnamon flair! To make things even sweeter, the limited edition eyewear has two different earpiece options, allowing CinnaFans to wear classic or new spoon-shaped designs. Do not worry about the cravings that this new collab will create, as Pit Viper has also included an actual box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch with this drop. This wackyl, wild, and totally radical collab is dropping on Tuesday, June 3, exclusively on PitViper.com.

Wear the Sweetness of Cinnamon Toast Crunch with Pit Viper

"Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Pit Viper, the fashion-forward performance sunglass brand, have teamed up for the most absurd — and iconic — drop of the summer: limited-edition sunglasses inspired by the bold flavor and playful spirit of the fan-favorite cereal. This drop was made for a new generation of fans who crave bold flavor, nostalgic flair, and a whole lot of fun. The limited-edition collab brings together CTC's signature colors and iconic Cinnaswirl patterns with Pit Viper's unmistakably loud, retro-inspired style."

"Each pair of sunglasses comes packed in a custom Cinnamon Toast Crunch box featuring the beloved Cinnamoji mascot dressed in full Pit Viper gear — and yes, there's a real box of cereal inside. To top it off, fans can switch between two earpiece options: a classic Pit Viper silhouette for everyday wear, plus a spoon-shaped set for when subtle just isn't cutting it."

