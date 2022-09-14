McFarlane Toys Reveals 7" Avatar Figures with Jake and Neytiri

Avatar is back in theaters once again, allowing viewers to remember the original film before ether sequel. Fans have waited roughly 13 years for Avatar: The Way of Water, and it looks absolutely gorgeous. Unlike the film's original release, we are in new collectible times, and plenty are heading our way. McFarlane Toys is leading the charge as they revealed their massive lineup of Avatar figures, mini-dioramas, vehicles, animals, and much more at D23. Some of these are already up for pre-order, including the new 7" figures for Jake Sully and Neytiri. Both figures come in window boxed packaging with subtle colors from the world of Pandora, each featuring 22 points of articulation. All the details of the Na'vi return and McFarlane Toys even used special blacklight paint for some of their deco.

Avatar's Jake And Neytiri are nicely sculpted right off the screen, and their sizes compare well with some of the figures in the line. A nice set of accessories are included with each, from bows, knives, and spears, and for an additional price, McFarlane will also be releasing rideable Banshees for our heroes. These figures look great, and they are expected to release in October 2022 for $24.99. Pre-orders for all the Avatar releases are already live here, and stay tuned for more reveals in the line as they come.

"Neytiri is a fierce warrior, incredible tracker, and next in line to be the clan's tsahik, or spiritual leader. Willful and decisive in conflict, she trusts her own instincts and abilities, speaks her mind, and leads with her heart. She meets Jake Sully's avatar in the Pandoran Rainforest, helping him when he's attacked by a pack of viperwolves."

Product Features:

7-inch scale Neytiri action figure

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing

Premium sculpt and deco

Includes accessories, alternate hands and collector stand

Special blacklight-activated bioluminescence

Figure is showcased in Avatar Movie window box packaging

Collect all McFarlane Toys Avatar Movie products

"Born on Earth, Jake Sully is given a unique opportunity to join the Avatar Program, in which humans remotely control human/Na'vi hybrids to safely navigate the alien and dangerous moon of Pandora. After spending time with the Na'vi, Jake becomes fully immersed in their way of life and he falls in love with the moon, the people, and his Na'vi guide and teacher, Neytiri."

Product Features:

7-inch scale Jake Sully action figure

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing

Premium sculpt and deco

Includes accessories, alternate hands and collector stand

Special blacklight-activated bioluminescence

Figure is showcased in Avatar Movie window box packaging

Collect all McFarlane Toys Avatar Movie products