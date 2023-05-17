Build the Batcave from 1992's Batman Returns with LEGO Latest Set The ultimate Batman set has arrived at LEGO as collectors get to enter the batcave right from the 1992 Returns film in a its glory

At long last, The Flash is finally said to hit theaters next month, getting fans the return of Michael Keaton as Batman. This beloved Caped Crusader is ready for a new adventure, and it will be nice to see him back in the cowl. LEGO is also putting the focus back on the legacy of Keaton Batman with a brand new and impressive 3,981-piece set. Coming to life from the 1992 film Batman Returns, the Batcave Shadow Box set has been officially revealed by LEGO. Measuring in at over 20 inches wide, this Batcave contains a variety of iconic bat equipment. The set is loaded with batmobile, bat armory, bat computer, light-up bat-suit vault, as well as the signature cave aesthetic.

LEGO has included seven minifigures with the set featuring heroes and villains from Batman Returns starting with two versions of Batman. On top of that, Alfred Pennyworth, Bruce Wayne, Catwoman, The Penguin, and Max Shreck figures are also featured. This is one ultimate Batman construction set that fans will not want to miss out on, but it will cost you quite a bit as it comes in at $399.99. Pre-orders are set to arrive June 8 for the general public here, but if you are a LEGO VIP member, you can get yours starting June 5. Be sure to check out some of the other impressive LEGO sets also arriving soon, like Harry Potter Quidditch Trunk found here.

Build the Batman Returns Batcave with LEGO

"Adult enthusiasts can recreate the iconic Batcave™ from 1992's Batman Returns™ movie with the LEGO® DC Batman™ Batcave – Shadow Box (76252). This 3,981-piece tableau incorporates movable items, minifigures and a feature-rich Batmobile™ to produce a detailed and dynamic display piece that will captivate all who see it."

"Measuring over 20 in. (51 cm) wide, this Batcave tableau contains an assortment of authentic details, including movable items that can be controlled from the rear. Users can turn the chair, change the computer screen and open and close the tool store and illuminated Batsuit™ vault. For extra realism, a Batmobile with a variety of hands-on features is included along with 7 minifigures: Max Shreck, The Penguin™, Catwoman™, 2 versions of Batman, Alfred Pennyworth™ and Bruce Wayne™."