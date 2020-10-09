Lord of the Rings Cave Troll Unleashed with Iron Studios

The Cave Troll from The Lord of the Rings is getting his very own statue from Iron Studios. The Cave Troll can be remembered from Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring and now he can be brought home. The troll is quite massive as it stands in at 16.5" tall and is displayed on a themed base. This cave troll is the start of a massive upcoming Lord of the Rings diorama with bigger characters from the film like Legolas, Aragorn, and Gimli. Iron Studios brings the detail alive with this statue as it carries its war hammer. Pulled from original movie references and hand-painted this statue will be an excellent collectible for any Lord of the Rings fan. The Cave Troll 1/10 Scale Battle Diorama Series Statue from Iron Studios is priced at $699.99. The troll is expected to set loose between April and June 2021 and can be found located here.

"Tolkien's monstrous creature attacks, made by Iron Studios! Deep in the caves of Moria, in a marble mausoleum where the Tomb of Balin is located, the dwarf warrior who is Gimli\'s cousin, brave warriors prepare for combat, to the sound of Orcs drums and the warning of the Captain of Gondor Boromir for closing the chamber doors … "A Cave Troll". Thus, in the midst of an attack by a horde of Orcs, the monstrous ape-like reptilian-looking monstrous humanoid of Tolkien's works was presented in the vision of director Peter Jackson in Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, and now armed with his war hammer, collar and bondage chain to the Orcs of Sauron, he will invade the collection of fans and collectors with his impressive statue "Cave Troll Deluxe Art Scale – Lord of the Rings" from Iron Studios."

"Created by Morgoth, the first Dark Lord and the primordial source of evil in Middle Earth, the Trolls, throughout the ages, have been divided into different categories, but maintaining their basic primal characteristics. They are beings of great stature, extraordinary strength and skin as hard as rock. If exposed to sunlight, these creatures turn to stone and remain so for eternity. They are violent and cruel creatures, but stupid, so many are used as pack animals and fighting animals by the Orcs of Sauron's armies. This Troll is part of the Battle of Moria diorama, inspired by the scene described above from the film "The Fellowship of the Ring", featuring figures from the entire Brotherhood of the Ring, but it may well compose the collection of fans of mythological monsters and iconic creatures from the cinemas."

Scale: BDS Art Scale 1/10

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original movie references

Made in polystone

Hand painted

This statue is part of a battle diorama based on The Fellowship of the Ring movie

Product dimensions: 16.5 in (H) x 18.1 in (W) x 16.9 in (L)

Product Weight: 23 lbs