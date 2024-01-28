Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: Sideshow Collectibles, star wars

Sideshow Debuts Star Wars Crystallized Han Solo in Carbonite Relic

Han Solo gets a new statue that turns him into an archaeological monument from his infamous Star Wars Carbonite scene from Sideshow

Article Summary Explore Sideshow's Han Solo in Carbonite: a Daniel Arsham crystallized relic statue.

Pre-order now for the 21" tall Star Wars archaeological monument at $705.

Features signature Arsham crystalline designs on a bespoke blue-tinted base.

Limited-edition Star Wars collectible with custom packaging for display.

Step into the world of Star Wars with the latest masterpiece from Sideshow Collectibles: the Han Solo in Carbonite statue. This striking sculpture reimagines the iconic Empire Strikes Back scene but with a captivating new twist. Instead of merely capturing HanSolo as a bounty hunter's trophy, this sculpture transforms the smuggler into an archaeological monument. Sculpted by world-renowned artist Daniel Arsham, this statue reimagines a galaxy far, far away in a new and unique way. Coming in at 21" tall, Han Solo is fully sculpted, just like from the world of Star Wars, but with elements of wear and tear from over the years. This Han seemingly never made it out of his Carbonite prison and is now immortalized in great detail, along with hand-made crystalline patterns. Star Wars fans will be able to bring home this smuggler in September 2024 for $705. Pre-orders are already live at Sideshow Collectibles, and payment plans are also being offered.

Uncover a Galaxy Far, Far Away with Sideshow Collectibles

"Sculpted in Daniel Arsham's signature style of creating future relics, this Han Solo fine art statue blends the timelessness of pop culture with the natural erosion of elements. The result is a contemporary piece of mythmaking that uncovers a piece of galactic history for collectors and art enthusiasts to enjoy. The sculpture reimagines the iconic design of this dashing smuggler frozen in carbonite containment, turning him into an archaeological monument from a long time ago and far, far away. Arsham's proprietary crystalline patterns artfully blend with the complexity of the figure's construction, with cast details perfectly preserved and scaled down from a life-size, hand-made, and unique fine artwork made by Arsham Studio."

"Each piece in this limited-edition release measures 21" tall and stands on a 10 x 10" blue-tinted base to subtly and elegantly highlight the delicate monochromatic matte white design of the sculpture. The Han Solo in Carbonite: Crystallized Relic Statue comes in custom-designed rigid, magnetic closure packaging that features concept art of the fully realized collectible highlighted with spot gloss."

"Custom-cut high-density foam provides premium protection, while the sleek, matte black exterior decorated with silver foil, and the official Sideshow and Arsham Studio seals, is display-worthy in its own right. Star Wars collectors won't want to miss their opportunity to bring home this museum-quality collectible, the latest in a series designed by Daniel Arsham and produced by Sideshow."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!