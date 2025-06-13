Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Classic Animated Batman Figure Coming Soon from McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys is back with a new wave of DC Direct Batman The Animated Series figures including the return of the Dark Knight himself

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new Batman: The Animated Series figure in classic black and gray batsuit.

The figure includes swappable hands, Batarang, grapple gun, and a fabric cape for detailed display or play.

Collect Batman alongside Killer Croc, Ra’s Al Ghul, and Gray Ghost to build the exclusive Jonah Hex figure.

Each animated Batman figure is priced at $29.99, exclusively at Target with a July 2025 release date.

In Batman: The Animated Series, Bruce Wayne's alter ego is at his most iconic. Voiced by the legendary Kevin Conroy, this version of the Dark Knight is the perfect blend of detective fun, vengeance, and being Batman. The series captured everything that makes the Caped Crusader a standout DC Comics hero with Bruce's intelligence, emotional complexity, and moral code. He is more than just a brooding vigilante, but a man trying to save his city from the darkness. McFarlane is back with yet another wave of Batman: The Animated Series figures that will be exclusive to Target.

One returning character is a classic version of the Caped Crusader in his black and gray batsuit with swappable hands, grapple gun, Batarang, and fabric cape. He will be released alongside other villains from the Animated Series, Killer Croc, Ra's Al Ghul, and the Gray Ghost, with each getting parts to build Jonah Hex. Each McFarlane Toys x DC Direct animated figure is priced at $29.99 and can be seen online now, with a July 2025 release.

McFarlane Toys Batman The Animated Series – Classic Batman

"As a child, BRUCE WAYNE™ watched as his parents were brutally killed in GOTHAM CITY'S CRIME ALLEY. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the world's greatest weapon against crime – BATMAN™! To become the ultimate vigilante, the DARK KNIGHT™ disciplined his mind and body to reach the pinnacle of mental and physical superiority in his relentless pursuit of justice!"

Incredibly detailed 6" scale figure based on BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES™

Designed with articulation for posing and play

BATMAN™ is based on the television show BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES™

Accessories include Batarang, grapnel launcher, 5 extra hands and art card with character art on front and character bio on the back

Includes Jonah Hex Build-A figure parts. Collect the entire wave to assemble JONAH HEX

