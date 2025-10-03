Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: Threezero, transformers

Cliffjumper Enters the Fight with New Skybound Transformers Figure

Threezero is tackling the brand new Skybound comic book run of Transformers as they debut new Comic Book Edition figures

Article Summary Cliffjumper gets a Skybound comic book makeover in threezero’s latest MDLX Transformers release.

Figure boasts 36 points of articulation, die-cast metal frame, and classic G1-inspired battle-worn deco.

Accessories include two heads, laser blaster, and multiple hands for display versatility and action poses.

Pre-orders are live now for $76.49, with Cliffjumper set to arrive in Q2 2026 for Transformers collectors.

Skybound's Transformers comic, part of the new Energon Universe (launched in 2023 by Skybound and Hasbro), reboots the franchise with a grounded, emotional tone. Written and illustrated by Daniel Warren Johnson, the series begins with the Autobots and Decepticons crash-landing on Earth, sparking a brutal war that collides with humanity. While Bumblebee is in the backseat for this new story, Cliffjumper rises to the occasion, helping Optimus Prime navigate this new, uncharted world.

To celebrate this new Skybound version, threezero proudly presents their latest MDLX Transformers figure with Cliffjumper (Comic Book Edition). Coming in at 5" tall, this Autobot hero features a die-cast metal frame, with 36 points of articulation, and battle-worn deco. Inspired by the Energon Universe, Cliffjumper will come with two heads (standard and battlemask), a laser blaster, and multiple hands. This new MDLX line merges that classic G1 nostalgia with his updated Skybound comic book design. Threezero has Cliffjumper priced at $76.49, and pre-orders are already live for the Q2 2026 release date.

Transformers MDLX Cliffjumper (Comic Book Edition)

"threezero is proud to announce MDLX Cliffjumper (Comic Book Edition)! This enthusiastic and loyal little hero's redesign has been inspired by his appearance in the Energon Universe comic book series!MDLX Cliffjumper (Comic Book Edition) features newly designed and sculpted feet based on Cliffjumper's original alt-mode, whereas his main body adopts a heavily weathered paint scheme, his chest windows and various body parts have also been updated and repainted!"

"MDLX Cliffjumper is approximately 5 inches (12cm) tall, with approximately 36 points of articulation and a die-cast metal frame. Accessories include one laser blaster, two Cliffjumper heads (one standard head and one battlemask head), and three pairs of interchangeable hands. MDLX is a series of articulated figures capturing the spirit of threezero's renown DLX series at a smaller scale with a similar high range of articulation and great durability, all at a groundbreaking affordable price."

