Sideshow Debuts Clint Eastwood The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly Figure

It looks like some iconic actors are stepping into the world of collectibles, as we saw with the new Sylvester Stallone: The Legacy Collection. It looks like Clint Eastwood is also getting his own Legacy Collection from Sideshow Collectibles. The collection will capture some iconic roles of Mr. Eastwood throughout his career, and there are plenty of roles to choose from. The first figure to come out of the line is from The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly capturing his appearance from Sergio Leone's essential spaghetti Western. This mysterious 12" tall drifter features a custom-tailored costume with removable pieces straight from the film and is loaded with detail. Clint Eastwood comes to life right out of The Man with No Shame and also comes with swappable hands and multiple weapons. The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly Clint Eastwood figure from Sideshow Collectibles is priced at $275, set to release between October -December 2022, and pre-orders are live and found here.

"Sideshow presents The Man with No Name Sixth Scale Figure, the debut figure of the Clint Eastwood Legacy Collection celebrating the actor's extensive career in film. Based on Clint Eastwood's appearance in Sergio Leone's essential spaghetti Western film The Good, The Bad and the Ugly, The Man with No Name Sixth Scale Figure features a meticulously crafted, steely-eyed portrait with a non-removable hat and cigar. Called "Blondie" by Tuco, the mysterious drifter wears a custom-tailored fabric costume including a dress shirt, pants, a pistol belt with holster, a faux leather vest with faux fur lining, a neckerchief, and a removable serape."

"The Man with No Name Sixth Scale Figure is articulated to allow for numerous display options utilizing the accompanying additional hands and accessories. This bounty hunter's tools of the trade include a pistol with an embossed snake grip design, a large rifle, a rock, and spurs on the heels of his boots. The figure also comes with nine hands in total — a pair of fists, a pair of relaxed hands, a pair of gesturing hands, a right rifle-holding hand, a left rifle-supporting hand, and a right pistol-holding hand. Craft dynamic and dramatic poses for the gunslinger on your shelf of Western collectibles and pay tribute to this iconic figure in cinema. If you've got a fistful of dollars burning a hole in your pocket be sure to bring home The Man with No Name Sixth Scale Figure from Sideshow's Clint Eastwood Legacy Collection today."