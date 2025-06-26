Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

The Transformers: The Movie Megatron Studios Series Coming Soon

There is More Than Meets the Eye as Hasbro is back with a brand new selection of Transformers figures coming soon

Article Summary Hasbro reveals new Transformers Studio Series Megatron inspired by the 1986 animated movie

Megatron figure stands 8.5 inches tall and converts to tank mode in 54 steps for dynamic play

Includes movie-accurate accessories like a Fusion Cannon, saber, back barrel, and blaster

Available now for pre-order at $59.99, with an estimated release date of September 2025

In The Transformers: The Movie (1986), Megatron undergoes one of the most iconic villain transformations in animation history. Following a brutal battle with Optimus Prime, both leaders are left near death. After being discarded by Starscream and other Decepticons, Megatron drifts through space until the godlike robot Unicron finds him. To serve as his agent, Unicron reconstructs the villainous Megatron into the even more terrifying Galvatron. However, Hasbro is turning back the clock to before Megatron upgrade as they debut their newest Transformers Studio Series figure.

Megatron is back and ready to put the Autobots in their place with his new 8.5" tall figure. Inspire day, his look in the hit animated film, Megatron, will convert into his signature tank mode in just 54 simple steps. He will also feature a nice set of accessories, including a back barrel, saber, blaster, and of course, a Fusion Cannon. This figure easily captures his more iconic appearances from the Transformers landscape, and he is getting a $59.99 price tag. Pre-orders are already live and selling out with an estimated September 2025 release date.

Transformers Studio Series The Transformers: The Movie Megatron

"Experience the epic action of The Transformers: The Movie with the Transformers Studio Series Megatron toy! The 8.5-inch (21.5 cm) figure converts from robot action figure to tank mode in 54 steps. With movie-inspired details, intricate poseability, and attachable accessories like a fusion cannon and saber, this Megatron action figure makes an awesome addition to any collection. Look for more Transformers collectible toys featuring favorite characters like Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Starscream, and more to create a lineup that is — More Than Meets the Eye."

THE TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE MEGATRON: This Studio Series Megatron figure features movie-inspired deco and details

8.5-INCH LEADER CLASS TRANSFORMERS FIGURE: In robot mode, the action figure is 8.5 inches (21.5 cm) tall

CONVERT BETWEEN ROBOT AND TANK MODE IN 54 STEPS: This Transformers toy figure converts between modes in 54 steps

