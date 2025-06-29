Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney lorcana, Ravensburger

Ravensburger Reveals Last Chance for Disney Lorcana The First Chapter

Changes are coming to the Disney Lorcana landscape with Fabled and Ravensburger is giving fans one last chance to own The First Chapter

Article Summary Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter gets a final limited edition sale from Ravensburger before set rotation.

Collector boosters are available in English, Japanese, and Chinese versions for this last chance offering.

EQL entries are open now; winners will be notified by email starting July 10 with orders processing July 11.

Purchase limits are in place for booster boxes to ensure fairness for Disney Lorcana fans and collectors.

Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter launched in August 2023, marking Ravensburger's first entry into the collectible trading card game (TCG) market. The debut release featured over 200 unique cards with incredible Disney artwork, capturing a variety of films from Frozen and The Lion King to more classics like Goofy, Donald, and Mickey Mouse. A variety of products kicked off this with a brand new Disney TCG game with Starter Decks, Troves, and even Booster Boxes. Fans could find regular and foil variants, and they introduced rare "Enchanted" art with breathtaking full-bleed designs in these packs.

We are been almost two years since Ravensburger debuted Disney Lorcana, and times have changed as Set 9: Fabled arrives this Fall 2025. As Set 9 arrives, Ravensburger will start switching out previous sets for competition standards. It also looks like this is the last time collectors will be able to purchase The First Chapter with a special limited edition sale directly from Ravensburger. Illumieers can enter an EQL to purchase American, Japanese, and Chinese Booster Boxes for both the First Chapter and Rise of the Floodborn. Ravensburger was sure to mention that this will be the last chance to purchase The First Chapter products.

Sales are open right now through the Ravensburger Online Shop, and the EQL will close on Monday, July 7 at 12 PM EST. Winners will be notified by email starting Thursday, July 10, with The First Chapter orders beginning to be processed on Friday, July 11. Collectors have the ability to purchase the following:

English version of The First Chapter booster boxes, limit 1 per person.

There are 12 cards per booster pack and 24 booster packs per box.

Chinese version of The First Chapter and Rise of the Floodborn booster boxes, limit 2 per person.

There are 12 cards per booster pack and 10 booster packs per box.

Japanese version of The First Chapter and Rise of the Floodborn booster boxes, limit 2 per person.

There are 6 cards per booster pack and 16 booster packs per box.

Be sure to enter for your chance to purchase the last offering of The Last Chapter while you can, or test your luck at one of those foreign Booster Boxes. Good luck!

