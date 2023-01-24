Come on Down to Sesame Street with New Good Smile Nendoroid Figures The world of Sesame Street is coming to life as Good Smile Company as not one but two new Nendoroid figures are on the way

Good Smile Company tells collectors how to get to Sesame Street with their newest set of reveals. Releasing as part of their popular Nendoroid line, two iconic Sesame Street characters have arrived with Elmo and the Cookie Monster. Each character is packed with detail, color, and plenty of love, making them fun collectibles for any fan. Elmo will come with two different face plates, allowing for smiling and big smile expressions. These expressions will go with some of his themed accessories slick his puppy Tango; the Elmo Loves You sign or the puppet arms.

The fun does not end there, as Sesame Street fans are also getting the Cookie Monster in Nendoroid form too. This hungry monster is packed with cookie accessories with a normal cookie, a half-eaten cookie, a cookie jar, and a cookie backdrop. Good Smile Company has also included swappable arms and two expressions for Cookie Monster with smiling and munching expressions. Both Sesame Street Nendoroid figures are priced at roughly $60 each and set for a September 2023 release. Pre-orders are live right here, and product pages can be seen here for Elmo and here for Cookie.

Good Smile Tells Us How to Get to Sesame Street

"Elmo loves you!" From "Sesame Street" comes a Nendoroid of the energetic and adorable Elmo!

Face plates:

Smiling face

Big smiling face

Optional parts:

Tango the puppy miniature figure

"Elmo loves you!" sign

Puppet arm rods

"Me love cookies!" From "Sesame Street" comes a Nendoroid of the cookie-loving Cookie Monster!

Face plates:

Smiling face

Cookie-munching face

Optional parts:

Cookie

Half-eaten cookie

Cookie jar

Cookie background sheet

Other optional parts for different poses.