Critical Role Vox Machina's Pike Trickfoot Has Arrived at Sideshow The adventures of Pike Trickfoot have arrived into the real world as Sideshow reveals their latest Vox Machina Statue

Sideshow is again entering the realm of Critical Role as they debut their latest statue. It is time to help fans finish off their Vox Machina party as another member comes to life with Pike Trickfoot. Pike is a gnome cleric of Sarenrae who wears the Plate of the Dawnmartyr and, of course, is a member of Vox Machina. In the world of Critical Role, she is played by the one and only Ashley Johnson, who is quite known for her role as Ellie in the hit video game The Last of Us. Pike Trickfoot now faithfully comes to life with a brand new statue that comes in at 9.5" tall and shows off the gnome with her silver mace, celestial shield, and the Wings of the Everlight. Vox Machina and Critical Role fans will be able to bring home Pike for $220, in January 2024, and pre-orders can be found right here.

Bring Home Another Critical Role Statue with Sideshow

"Okay, okay, okay! She may be small of stature, but Pike Trickfoot makes a big impact on the battlefield. Her faith in the Everlight makes her a beacon of goodness and strength as she deals and heals some serious damage. Depicted here as a high-level hero, Pike wears the Vestige of Divergence known as the Plate of the Dawnmartyr."

"She is heavily equipped with additional protective items such as a silver mace, a celestial shield adorned with an icon of her goddess, and a pair of powerful gauntlets gifted by Grog. As a divine warrior, Pike has summoned the beautiful and ethereal Wings of the Everlight, which shine with semi-translucent hues of blue and gold."

"The Pike Trickfoot – Vox Machina Statue features an 8" deep hexagonal faux-stone figure base engraved with the Vox Machina monogram, complementing her other teammates in the collection. Her costume is complete with details like sculpted blue skirts and studded leather pants, and her determined portrait is finished with her signature white hair in a bun and a scar over her left eye. Pair Pike with her best buddy Grog Strongjaw or let her protect other teammates like Percy de Rolo III, Keyleth, Vex'ahlia, and Vax'ildan on their quest to save Tal'Dorei from malevolent forces."