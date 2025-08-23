Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Customize the Force with Hasbro's Star Wars Crystal Lightsaber

Hasbro returns to a galaxy far, far away as their latest Star Wars Lightsaber Forge Crystal saber has finally arrived

Article Summary Hasbro releases a customizable Star Wars Crystal Lightsaber for fans and collectors of all ages.

Includes 10 Kyber Crystals with lore-inspired names for over 50 color blade combinations.

Features interactive sound effects, a light-up blade, and pieces compatible with other Forge sabers.

Available now for $44.99, perfect for any Jedi, Sith, or Star Wars enthusiast’s collection.

The Force has arrived from Hasbro as the Star Wars Lightsaber Forge: Crystal Lightsaber is now available at major retailers. This saber brings the galaxy's most customizable lightsaber to life and right into fans' hands or Jedi Padawans, Jedi Knights, and Sith Apprentices. Releasing for Hasbro's Star Wars Lightsaber Forge line, this impressive release offers a new level of personalization and immersion with 10 unique Kyber Crystals. Two crystals can be loaded into the hilt at once, unlocking over 50 color combinations, which is perfect for fans to forge their own path in the Force.

Hasbro even included a Kyber Crystal Guide, allowing fans to explore the mythology behind each crystal type with lore-inspired names like Rancor's Claw, Sarlacc Eye, and Jedi Master Stone. We got our hands on one of these beauties, and they are a must-have for any customizer lightsaber fan, as the combinations are nearly endless, and getting replica Kyber Crystals is a bonus. Bring balance to your Star Wars collection right now for $44.99.

Hasbro's Star Wars Lightsaber Forge – The Crystal Lightsaber

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $44.99 | Available Fall 2025 at most major retailers. Take Lightsaber customization to the next level with the STAR WARS POWER CRYSTAL LIGHTSABER! This Lightsaber comes with 10 colored kyber crystals — place 2 crystals in the hilt to start changing colors. Cycle between 7 different blade colors and 50+ combinations of glowing crystals. Features entertainment-inspired design, an extendable light-up blade that flicks open, and sound effects inspired by the STAR WARS galaxy."

"Use the included blade, Force blast effect, cap, cover, and electronic core to create an epic customizable Lightsaber and channel characters like Darth Vader, Yoda, and Luke Skywalker! Pieces are compatible across the entire Lightsaber Forge line, and the purchase of just one additional Lightsaber Forge Lightsaber unlocks 16 total combinations (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

