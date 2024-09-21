Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Ace the Bat-hound Joins the DC Multiverse with Silver Age Batman

Step into the greater DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys once again as they are back to unveil even more Batman figures

Article Summary Ace the Bat-Hound joins McFarlane Toys' DC Multiverse in a detailed Silver Age Batman figure set. Pre-orders now live.

Batman figure includes swappable hands, fabric cape, Batarang, and classic 1950s suit, priced at $22.99.

Ace the Bat-Hound, non-posable but true to form, complements Batman in this iconic collectible duo.

Celebrate Batman's 1950s era with characters like Batwoman, Mr. Freeze, and more, captured in detailed action figures.

Ace the Bat-Hound is Batman's loyal canine companion who was first introduced in Batman #92 back in 1955. He arrived during the Silver Age of DC Comics and was found by the Caped Crusader and the Boy Wonder, and would help aid them in their adventures. There have been many iterations of Ace over the years, but you can not beat the classics, and McFarlane Toys is here to remind collectors just that. A brand new Silver Age Batman DC Multiverse figure is on the way and features the Caped Crusader with a variety of swappable hands, a fabric cape, a Batarang, and a faithfully crafted suit from the 50s. Ace the Bat-Hound is also included, but he is a non-posable figure, but is a sweet accessory to include for just $22.99. Pre-orders for this iconic duo are already live online at a variety of retailers with a January 2025 release. Be sure to be on the lookout for more new Batman releases from McFarlane, including Beyond, Noel, and The Thirteenth Hour!

Batman & Ace the Bat-Hound (Silver Age)

"The 1950s was a decade of change for the Dark Knight Detective, one that introduced new friends-and foes! These tales include the debuts of Ace the Bat Hound; Deadshot; the original Batwoman, Kathy Kane; Mr. Zero, who would go on to greater fame as the nefarious Mr. Freeze; the original Red Hood; and the pesky interdimensional pixie known as Bat-Mite. This was also an era of great inventiveness, with tales that revealed how Batman's own father, Thomas Wayne, was once a Batman himself; how Batman became a Superman-like hero on the distant planet Zur-En-Arrh; the secrets of Batman's utility belt; and the introduction of an all-new Batmobile."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Batman™ as featured in DC Comics

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!