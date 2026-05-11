Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, the dark knight

The Dark Knight Joker (Bank Robber) Returns from McFarlane

McFarlane Toys unveils its new DC Multiverse Vault Collection, which brings back some hard-to-find figures like Joker

Article Summary McFarlane Toys revives The Dark Knight Joker Bank Robber in its new Vault Collection for DC Multiverse fans.

The Joker figure recreates Heath Ledger’s bank heist look with clown mask disguise, patterned suit, and accessories.

Originally a hard-to-find SDCC exclusive, the Joker Bank Robber reissue offers collectors a cheaper second chance.

The Dark Knight Joker Bank Robber is up for pre-order now at $26.99, with a September 2026 release planned.

The new Vault Collection version of the Joker brings back the unforgettable opening bank robbery scene from The Dark Knight. Inspired by Heath Ledger's legendary portrayal, the figure captures the clown mask disguise and patterned suit of the character's first appearance in the movie. The Vault Collection is the long-awaited re-release of highly sought-after figures, as McFarlane Toys really pushes to get everything out before they lose the license at the end of 2026.

The Bank Robber Joker was originally a San Diego Comic-Con Exclusive years ago and was released alongside The Dark Knight Rises' Bane, who wore a trench coat. This figure captures one of the most iconic openings in a comic book film. This Vault reissue is a second chance for Batman collectors to own one of McFarlane's best Joker figures at a fraction of the resell price. Bank Robber Joker is already up for pre-order at $26.99, and he is set for a September 2026 release.

The Joker: Bank Robber – McFarlane Vault Collection

"No name strikes terror into the hearts of Gotham City's citizens quite like The Joker. In a city overrun with larger-than-life criminals, the always-laughing villain stands alone. A complete psychopath with no moral compass whatsoever, The Joker, whose real name and identity remain completely unknown, is characterized by his chalk-white skin, green hair, and a permanent rictus grin stretched across his face. But there isn't a single thing funny about this particular clown, who only finds humor in the suffering of others."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the theatrical film THE DARK KNIGHT.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes comes an alternate head portrait, alternate hands and display base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back plus an art card display stand.

Collect all of the MCFARLANE VAULT COLLECTION

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