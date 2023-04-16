Daimensaber Keeps the Force Alive with Their Custom Lightsabers Embrace the light or dark side of the force with Damiensaber and their catalog of custom lightsabers including and iconic Rebels hilt

It is a fantastic time to be a fan of Star Wars: Rebels, as that series is about to get an incredible sequel. That is right, the upcoming Disney+ series Ahsoka is finishing off some of the stories as seen in Rebels. We have already seen most of the Rebels cast in live-action, with Sabine, Hera, Chopper, and even Zeb had an appearance in The Mandalorian Season 3. The Heir to the Empire has returned, but with the return of Thrawn, where is Ezra Bridger? These questions will hopefully be answered in August, but the love for Rebels is growing, and we have found a must-have collectible to prepare fans for the upcoming series, thanks to Damiensaber.

Damiensaber is a custom lightsaber company that creates some remarkable pieces, from legacy replicas to special customs. One of which is Ezra's lightsaber, as seen in the first couple of seasons of Star Wars: Rebels. This weapon had a dual purpose with saber and blaster modes, and it was something quite extraordinary for a Jedi to have. We were able to get out hands on this lightsaber, and as you would expect, it is a work of art. Neither Disney Parks nor Hasbro has yet to create this Legacy Lightsaber, so seeing one come to life is remarkable. However, Daimensabers puts this unique saber in your hands and packed it with customizable options with sounds, lights, effects, and more.

There have been kid versions of Ezra's lightsaber in the past, but this one gets a massive upgrade with this battery-operated blade. The whole system is operated by the touch of a button, and how long you hold it down chooses your options. Star Wars fans can completely customize this saber from any color on the spectrum as well as twelve unique sounds. Some iconic sounds from the films, like Obi-Wan, the Dark Saber, and even Kylo Ren, are featured, and so much more. Some of the other customizing features are motion controls which allows the saber to turn on with the flick of your wrist. Other features like unstable, pulsing, and standard effects can also be customized, making this a replica wild ride for any Star Wars fan. To make things better, the lightsaber is simple to navigate, but the button touch controls can get confusing without the included guide.

After all is said and done, Damiensaber has beautifully brought Ezra Bridger's lightsaber to life. Jedi wielders can feel the power of try force flowing through them with this bad boy, even if the blaster design is just for show. The customization here is off the chart, but I do feel like an app would take these options to completely new heights. If you need a custom saber, then Damiensaber might be the place for you, and they even have some next-level High Republic Era lightsabers that can even prepare you for the upcoming Star Wars series, The Acolyte. Jedi and Sith alike can find all things Damiensbaer right here, and May the Force Be with You.