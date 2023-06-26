Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys | Tagged: Diamond Select Toys, guardians of the galaxy, marvel

Explore the World of Marvel Comics with New Statues from DST

Diamond Select Toys is back with new monthly reveals and this time new statues are on the way including some love for Marvel

Just like clockwork, new statues have been revealed by Gentle Giant Ltd. and Diamond Select Toys. It is no surprise that some new Marvel Comics statues have made the cut, with three popular teams stepping into the spotlight. New releases for fans of the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, and the Guardians of the Galaxy are here. Up first is a new Skottie Young animated statue as the Human Torch brings the heat. Johnny Storm will be limited to only 3,000 pieces, he is packed with color, and his animated designs really shine. I believe Marvel fans just need an animated Mister Fantastic statue to finish the team with the Invisible Woman and The Thing already made.

The Marvel fun does not need there as Diamond Select Toys has also unveiled a new X-Men Marvel Gallery statue. Rogue is back and ready to pack a punch with this impressive PVS statue that stands 8" tall. She is packed with color posed in a dynamic stance and will look amazing in any X-Men collection. Lastly, Star-Lord from Guardians of the Galaxy is coming to life from Gentle Giant Ltd. and is limited to only 3,000 pieces. Coming from the first MCU film, Peter Quill is holding his signature blasters that are smoking as he holds a nice action pose. Each of these Marvel statues carries something special with them and will be a beautiful piece for any fans collection. They are expected to arrive in late October, and pre-orders are already live for Human Torch (here), Star-Lord (here), and Rogue (here).

Some of Your Favorite Marvel Superheroes Have Arrived

"MARVEL ANIMATED STYLE HUMAN TORCH STATUE – A Diamond Select Toys release! The Fantastic Four gains another member in this all-new animated-style statue of the Human Torch! Joining the Thing and Sue Storm, Johnny Storm flames on and leaps skyward in this approximately 4.5″ resin statue. Based on the Young Marvel variant cover artwork of Skottie Young, this statue is limited to only 3,000 pieces and comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Sculpted by Casen Barnard!"

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: $59.99

"MARVEL GALLERY COMIC ROGUE PVC STATUE – A Diamond Select Toys release! Hold still, shugah! The X-Men's Southern belle has her sights on someone, and they're gonna get it, but good! Speeding over a rocky landscape with fist cocked and arm outstretched, Rogue is ready to land a punch in the latest Marvel Gallery Diorama! Measuring approximately 8 inches tall, this sculpture is made of high-quality PVC and comes packaged in a full color window box. Designed by Caesar, sculpted by Varner Studios!"

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: $59.99

"MARVEL GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY STAR-LORD 1/6 SCALE BUST – A Diamond Select Toys release! You're welcome! The leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy is here, the newest 1/6 scale movie-based mini-bust in the Marvel line! Star-Lord brandishes his twin smoking element guns, wearing his famous red coat and movie-accurate mask, in this approximately 9-inch tall resin mini-bust. Limited to only 3,000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Nelson X. Asencio, sculpted by Juan Ramos!"

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: $130.00

