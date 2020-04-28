5 of Our Favorite Star Wars Items From shopDisney

With May the Fourth right around the corner, it's time to stock up on some new Star Wars items to celebrate this galactic holiday. Granted, we'll all be at home due to the current worldwide pandemic, but that doesn't mean you can't celebrate your favorite space opera franchise!

That's no moon, but it is a bookshelf! Designed to look like the infamous Death Star, this awesome piece of home decor is perfect for every Star Wars fan. With two shelves, you can easily display books, figures, or nothing at all. It's just that cool.

This 16" x 16" throw pillow features the adorable BB-8. Cuddle with one of the best droids to come out of the new Star Wars trilogy, while enjoying your favorite Star Wars movies or television shows!

Even though you likely won't be traveling anywhere, this tumbler holds 20 ounces of whatever you're drink of choice is for May the Fourth. If your drink of choice is hot, this tumbler will keep it warm for up to 8 hours. On the flip side, it will also keep cold drinks cold for up to 24 hours. That's a force we can't reckon with!

Who says you can't be both stylish and comfortable? This soft knit fabric pullover features an allover cartoon print version of The Child. Stay warm while you binge-watch all the Star Wars you're heart can handle!

Face it. You've probably been wearing nothing but sweatpants lately. Why not get yourself these awesome Star Wars logo sweats?

Of course, there's no wrong way to celebrate May the Fourth. From making your own food to jumping on a Zoom call with some friends, we hope you all have a safe and healthy May the Fourth!