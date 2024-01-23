Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel, mondo

Mondo Reveals Masters of the Universe 1/6 Timed Edition Orko Figure

It is time to return to Eternia once again as the power of Grayskull is back in 1/6 scale with Mondo’s Masters of the Universe collection

Orko first appeared in Mattel's original Masters of the Universe toy line back in the 1980s. He was also a member of He-Man's inner circle in the hit animated series and is a magical Trollan from the dimension of Troll. Orko has a very distinct appearance, with a signature maroon robe and a large floppy hat that covers most of his face. This magical creature is quite clumsy, with a lot of his spells backfiring, adding some comedic relief to the Masters of the Universe landscape. However, he is a powerful ally and one spell away from saving the day, and now Mondo is bringing Orko to their growing 1/6 scale Masters of the Universe collection.

This new Orko Timed Editon release will be a treat for any MOTU fans as it includes a never-before-produced unmasked Orko. It also sculpted this Trollan's legs as well as a set of mini figures with Dree Elle, Daimar, and a Classic Orko. Save Eternia with one of his sculpted spells and take down Skeletor and some of Mondo's other 1/6 Masters of the Universe figures. The 1/6 Orko is priced at $235, he is set to release in June 2024, and pre-orders are exclusive to MondoShop.com from today (1/23) at 1 PM EST till January 30.

Masters of the Universe Orko – 1/6 Timed Edition

"From Trap Jaw and Beast Man to Panthor and Deluxe Skeletor, it's safe to say we went full villain mode last year. So we decided to kick off 2024 with a little help from He-Man … That's right, the next figure in our MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE 1/6 scale line is the heroic court magician Orko! Our Orko 1/6 Scale Figure comes complete with a scepter and fabric robe as well as a slew of swappable hands and portraits, including the never-before-produced unmasked Orko. The figure also provides a first glimpse at Orko's legs (yes, Orko has legs), and we're honored that Mattel gave Mondo a chance to debut these expanded features."

"MOTU expert Emiliano Santalucia of course handled this groundbreaking design, which sculptor May Thamtarana, painter Mark Bristow and Senior Art Director Hector Arce brought to life. And once again our trusty Heroic Warriors, Florian Bertmer (packaging art), Jordan Christianson (packaging design) and Raúl Barrero (photography) provided the crucial finishing touches. As an added bonus, in addition to the main figure, our deluxe Timed Edition also features Orko Classic and Dree Elle mini figures and stands, plus Orko's playmate Daimar the Demon."

Orko 1/6 Scale Figure – Timed Edition includes:

Orko Figure

Orko Standard Portrait

Orko Mondo Portrait

Orko Unmasked Portrait

Dree Elle Mini Figure

Classic Orko Mini Figure

Daimar Mini Figure

Stuffed Animal Figure

Scepter

Swirling Magic Effect Swappable Hand

Magic Energy Effect Swappable Hand

Fabric Robe

Two Clear Figure Stands for Mini Classic Orko and Dree Elle Mini Figures

Large Clear Figure Stand with Articulated Arm for Main Orko Figure

10 Swappable Hands

