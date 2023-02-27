Mighty Barbarians Clash with Savage Crucible's Wave 2 Unlocks Prepare for a brand new, unique and original toy line as a new Savage Crucible unleashes an incredible Kickstarter project

Our coverage for Savage Crucible continues as we take a look at Harvinger Studios Inc.'s incredible crowdfunding project on Kickstarter. It is the originality that really makes lines like this standout, that is why Mythic Legions is so popular. Savage Crucible is quickly going to be the next best thing, with currently three waves of humanoid creatures battling in this new savage world. We have already covered Wave 1 figures that consisted of various dinosaur warriors, which can be seen here. Wave 2 is more down to Earth with some barbarian and warrior figures with plenty of Masters of the Universe inspiration.

Wave 2 of Savage Crucible puts the sword and shield in collectors' hands with new heroes to root for, like Who-Man. There are also some deadly villain warriors like Hashorn, The Disinherited, who is something special and can be customized entirely with character packs. There is even an incredible werewolf hunter in this wave called Jaeger, and this bad boy is deadly. Fans can look at some of the Savage Crucible prototype reviews with the remarkable D Amazing, with a closer look at Jeager here and a Barbarian here. Wave 2 is set to arrive in March of 2024, but this is a line that will be worth the wait, and fans can join it right here. The Savage Crucible project backing will ends on April 1, 2023, so be sure to get in on the ground floor while you can.

Embrace the Metal with Savage Crucible Wave 2 Barbarians

"Welcome to the World of Savage Crucible! The 6.5-7 inch line is a highly articulated action figure line with a ton of part pop and swap ability. We have tried are best to focus on the themes, character types, mold use, articulation and other aspects that we enjoy as collectors. This KICKSTARTER is years in the making. We have spent several years sculpting, refining and engineering the line. We have been working with the factory for a little over two years to ensure a smooth production and delivery timeline. We hope that you guys enjoys these figures as much as we have bringing them to life."

WAVE TWO: UNLOCKED – FUNDING GOAL of $242,000

ESTIMATED SHIPPING MAR/APR 2024

$38 – "Who-Man"

$38 – Krieger, The Shunned

$38 – Nashorn, The Disinherited

$38 – Jaeger

$40 – FRAZETTA'S Warrior with Ball and Chain

$25 – Barbarian Character Pack #1

$25 – Barbarian Character Pack #2