Dark Souls Gets Adorable With Vol. 1 Minifigures from AGTOYS

While we all wait for the next From Software game to release, it's time to take a look part at their iconic franchises. Specifically Dark Souls, these incredible video game series come to the realm of collectibles with some special mini-figures. AGTOYS has reveals not one but three iconic figures from the Dark Souls franchise that will be must own pieces for any gamers collection. This will include Solaire of Astora, Fire Keeper, Knight Artorias, Oscar Knight of Astora, as well as the Dragon Slayer Ornstein, and Siegward of Catarina. Each miniature figure is loaded with adorable detail and sculpted in a delightful pose that will be a hit.

The Dark Souls Series Trading Figures Vol.1 can be purchased in a mystery box of 6 figures right here. No guarantee on getting all six in a box so this is where the trading aspect will come in and I am pumped get try and get the Onion Knight. If this is series 1, I am very curious to see what Series 2 will entail so be sure to get them while you can. Praise the Sun!

"Based on their appearances in the various Dark Souls video games, this set of trading figures is perfect for Dark Souls fans! Measuring around 4 inches tall, this first volume includes Solaire of Astora, Fire Keeper, Knight Artorias, Oscar Knight of Astora, Dragon Slayer Ornstein, and Siegward of Catarina. Please Note: All boxes are factory sealed and items packed inside are not inspected. We cannot guarantee packaging condition of the individual items packed within the box."

Product Features

4.33 inches (11cm)

Made of ABS and PVC

Based on the Dark Souls video games

Random assortment

May contain duplicates

Full set not guaranteed

Possible figures: Solaire of Astora, Fire Keeper, Knight Artorias, Oscar Knight of Astora, Dragon Slayer Ornstein, and Siegward of Catarina