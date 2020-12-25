Injustice: Gods Among Us Ares Arrives at Storm Collectibles

Coming out of the hit video game series Injustice: Gods Among Us comes the god of war himself, Ares. Ares is ready to take on the gauntlet of heroes and villains with his newest figure from Storm Collectibles. The intense figure is packed with high-quality detail and articulation that will please any DC Comics fans. Ares will have a fabric cape, four pairs of interchangeable hands, and three different head sculpts. The God of War will also come with two weapons like his ax and sword to really bring the hurt on any contender that gets in his way.

Ares did not play the biggest part in the first Injustice game, but this figure is badass non the less. He is packed with a massive amount of detail, articulation, and accessories that will be awesome for any DC Comics fans collection. The Injustice: Gods Among Us Ares Action Figure from Storm Collectibles is priced at $95. He is set to bring the war to your collection between April – June 2021; pre-orders are already live, and fans can find them located here. Don't miss out on some of the other Injustice: Gods Among Us figures also available from Storm Collectibles like Lobo, Doomsday, and Darkseid.

"ARES confronts the alternate Aquaman in Atlantis when the War God discovers the source of renewed conflict. When he cryptically tells Aquaman that he did not bring Orin and his allies to this new world, but that he could guess who did. Orin and Ares fight, and the Sea King triumphs over Ares. The latter tells Orin about the Insurgents, and that his colleagues are with them. Later, Ares teleports the alternate Wonder Woman to Themyscira to tell her of the Amazons' impending attack alongside Superman's Regime. When Raven discovers Diana and Ares, he vanishes."

Features:

3 x Interchanging Ares's Head Sculpt

4 x Pair of Interchanging Hands

A Wired Fabric Cape

1 x Ares Sword

1 x Ares Axe