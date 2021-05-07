Darth Maul Wants Revenge With New Beast Kingdom EAA Figure

At last, the fan-favorite Star Wars villain Darth Maul will get his revenge with Beast Kingdom's newest Egg Attack Action release. Featuring a real fabric outfit and cape, this figure is highly detailed, articulated, and packed with powerful Sith training. Darth Maul will come with three different head sculpts, allowing fans to display him with roaring, normal, and angry expressions. For accessories, he will come with three pairs of swappable hands, a telescope, lightsaber effects, and of course, his dual red bladed lightsaber. His red saber will also glow in the dark that will capture the power of the Sith.

Darth Maul has been a fan-favorite Star Wars character since his debut in Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace. The Egg Attack Action four Eline is pretty unique as it captures high amounts of detail and articulation with a big-headed format. However, the accessories, swappable parts, and great detail on this figure will make it a hit for Darth Maul fans. The Episode I Darth Maul EAA figure from Beast Kingdom is priced at $89.99, set to release in March 2022, and pre-orders are live and located here. Be sure to check out some of the other upcoming Star Wars EAA figures with Holographic Darth Vader, Boba Felt, and the Sandtrooper with Dewback combo set. May the force be with you, always.

"Arguably one of the scariest, most fierce Sith warriors to ever take on the Jedi, Darth Maul is a tattooed apprentice to Darth Sidious, with a haunting looking face, including Red skin and horns. An extremely skilled fighter, with a signature red, double-edged lightsaber, he was introduced in Episode 1 as the ultimate force to be reckoned with! The EAA series of 6-inch, highly articulable action figures, under Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand,' is taking on the Dark Lord of the Sith himself, with the Darth Maul EAA-095."

"Using real fabric for the costume and cape, as well as a strong focus on details, the Sith Lord is ready to battle the Jedi with an included double-edged, red lightsaber with its own set of effects. The included telescope brings back memories of the vast deserts where we see Darth Maul tracking his Jedi prey. The included set of replaceable face sculpts also gives collectors different choices to animate the figures' faces, especially for those looking to recreate his famous roar in the heat of battle! So for fans of the evil-looking Sith, this set is one not to be missed!"

