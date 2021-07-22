Darth Vader Get a Throwback With Mattel's Next SDCC 2021 Exclusives

The force is strong with Hot Wheels this year, as Mattel reveals one of their newest SDCC 2021 exclusives. Paying homage to the Marvel Comics Star Wars Series, Mattel brings one of the mighty Sith Lord to life in car format. Unlike previous Star Wars Hot Wheels collectibles, this one features Darth Vader in his green deco-inspired from the original 70s comic book series. The beautiful metallic paint scheme comes to life as he is displayed in a retro card back that takes the whole collectible to a new level. Collectors love throwback treatments, and this one captures it perfectly from the packaging to the design we rarely see Darth Vader in.

Star Wars has easily gained a lot of popularity recently, from the return of the Star Wars animated show to the action-packed Disney+ live-action series, The Mandalorian show. As Hasbro has been diving into the past of the Star Wars franchise, Mattel is giving out something truly fun and creative by combining cars with your favorite Star Wars villain. The green deco is definitely very well done from the classic book art to the packaging, making this truly incredible summer convention exclusive piece. The SDCC 2021 Star Wars Marvel Comics Darth Vader Hot Wheels car from Mattel go up for pre-order today here. The Sith's sweet ride will be priced at $20 and will be limited edition, so make sure you set those timers and add this beauty to your growing Star Wars collection.

"Star Wars™ fans will want to collect this Hot Wheels® Star Wars™ Green Darth Vader™ Character Car — or turn green with envy! Based on the iconic Star Wars #1 comic book cover that features the super villain in green, this unique vehicle is an instant collectible! The color, design, and stylized deco are inspired by the green appearance of Darth Vader on the comic's cover illustration and will delight Star Wars™ fans of all ages. Special packaging that further highlights the comic book cover and arrives in a shipper box. Colors and decorations may vary."