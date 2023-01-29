Darth Vader Sits On His Throne with Iron Studios Next Star Wars Statue Iron Studios is back with a new and fantastic assortment of statues including a 1/4 scale Darth Vader sitting on his dark throne

Iron Studios embrace the full power of the Dark Side as they debut their new and impressive Star Wars statue. Fans are retraining to the fiery world of Mostar as Darth Vader is posed on his mighty throne with this incredible pieces. The design comes straight from his most recent appearance in the hit Disney+ series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and is getting a Legacy Replica 1/4 release. This statue is no simple collectible as it comes in at a whopping 18.9" tall, 31.9" wide, and 29.1" deep. It is not often Star Wars fans get a statue of Darth Vader not in action, so this is a pleasant piece. Dark Side force wielders will be able to snag up one of these beauties for 999.99 Imperial Credits. Pre-orders are live right here, and the Dark Lord is set to arrive in Q3 2023.

Return to Mustafar with Iron Studios New Darth Vader Statue

"In a fortress on the volcanic world Mustafar, the fearsome Sith Lord settled himself in a sinister and ominous tower. Once built to be a Sith temple above a cave that had a dark side locus, projected by the preserved consciousness of an old Sith lord and artist named Darth Momin, whose haunted mask possessed an imperial lieutenant, the tower has a design that serves as a focus to the powers of the dark side of the Force that boil under the planet's surface of lava and magma."

"Sitting on his throne that brings elements and design similar to the place, acting as a nexus of the dark powers, Iron Studios proudly present the statue "Darth Vader on Throne – Obi-Wan Kenobi – Legacy Replica 1/4", the second Iron Studios statue in this scale of the greatest villain in the history of cinema, based on his appearance on the Star Wars spin-off series Obi-Wan Kenobi from the streaming service Disney+, now available worldwide."