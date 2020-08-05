Red Hood Returns to Gotham in New XM Studios Statue

The death of Jason Todd was a tragic part of Batman's history but with return was a surprise. Red Hood is ready for anything thrown at him but will do what it takes to stop them. XM Studios is bringing back this kick ass bat-family hero with there newest DC Comics Rebirth statue. Standing roughly 13.5 inches tall, the Red Hood with come with swappable head sculpts, one features his red mask and the other is a damaged mask showing his face underneath. The statue is hand crafted and hand painted so collectors and fans are getting some real high quality pieces for their collection. Red Hood is placed in a Gotham alley base giving life and some action to this deadly anti-hero.

The DC Comics Rebirth Statue from XM Studios will be priced at roughly $460. All of XM Studios statues are made to order so make sure you get yours in before it is too late. This is one statue that Batman and Red Hood fans will not want to miss out on. Both helmeted and part helmeted heads are beautifully sculpted and a worthy addition of any fans collection and pre-orders can be found live already here. Don't forget to check out some of the other upcoming XM Studios statues too like Iron Spider, Black Adam, and Shazam.

"XM Studios is excited to present our next 1:6 DC Premium Collectibles DC Rebirth series statue, Red Hood! Immortalized in amazingly detailed 1:6 scale cold-cast porcelain, each painstakingly handcrafted statue is individually hand-painted with the famous XM quality finish."

"Size matters, but Quality even more so! The new XM DC 1:6 line is specially designed for collectors who desire more space-friendly collectibles, without compromising on the incredible details and quality of larger collectible pieces. At 1:6 scale, XM's creative direction is to showcase more abilities, powers and essence of the characters in a bold, dynamic and story telling style. The new XM 1:6 DC line will amaze you with the details you don't expect at this scale. Smaller scale, smaller boxes, more affordable shipping and pricing means you can fit more of these incredibly detailed collectibles into your collection!"

The Red Hood Premium Collectibles statue features:

Red Hood engaged in a fiery gunfight in the back alley of Gotham

Two (2) Headsculpts – 1 masked, 1 half masked

Crafted in cold cast porcelain.

Each painstakingly handcrafted statue is individually hand-painted with the highest possible quality finish.

ES: Pending