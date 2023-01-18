DC Comics Kalibak Joins McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse MegaFig Line New McFarlane Toys releases are on the way as we enter the DC Multiverse once again with the debut of Kalibak eldest son of Darkseid

Your DC Comics New Gods collection is about to get a deadly new addition as McFarlane Toys unveiled their latest MegaFig. Coming to fans right from The Darkseid War, the eldest son of Darkseid, Kalibak has arrived. This mighty figure is one hunk of plastic and will easily pack a punch in any Justice League collection. His design from The Darkseid War is faithfully recreated here, and he will come with a base and signature weapon. We can imagine the articulation will be stiff compared to other DC Comics MegaFig's like Bane, Clayface, Man-Bat. However, Kalibak is not a common DC Comics character so it is nice for McFarlane Toys to give him his own figure for fans. The DC Comics Multiverse Kalibak (The Darkseid War) figure is getting that MegaFig price of $39.99 and is set for a Summer 2023 release. Pre-orders are starting to arrive online already, like here, and be on the lookout for more DC Multiverse releases as they come.

Darkseid's Son, Kalibak Has Arrived at McFarlane Toys

"Brutal and pitiless, Kalibak is the eldest son of Darkseid, lord of Apokolips. He is a devoted to his sire, and a relentless foe of Orion, the son Darkseid allowed to be raised on New Genesis. When Darkseid was incapacitated, Kalibak took command, readying the Chaos Cannon (powered by a Chaos Shard and the body of Batman's son Damian) to destroy inhabited planets and channel their energies back to Apokolips."

Megafigs are large figures to match their 7" scale figure counterparts based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Kalibak is based on his look from The Darkseid War

Kalibak includes a base

Included collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back

