DC Comics Waverider Embraces the Convergence with McFarlane Toys

Step into the DC Multiverse once more as McFarlane Toys is back with some new Gold Label DC Comics releases like Waverider

McFarlane Toys is entering the DC Multiverse once again with another brand-new DC Comics figure. Coming to save the day next is the one and only Waverider, who first appeared in Armageddon 2001 #1 from 1991. Before he was Waverider, he was Matthew Ryder, a scientist from a dystopian future who lives under the power of the Monarch, turning him into Waverider. The experiment gave him the ability to traverse time, see alternate futures, and some precognitive powers. McFarlane Toys is bringing this DC Comics hero right from the pages of DC's Convergence event and into the DC Multiverse. Featuring his fiery appearance, Waverider comes with swappable hands and some fire effects. McFarlane is releasing Waverider exclusive to Target as a Gold Label for $19.99. Pre-orders are already live and located right here, with a November 2023 release.

McFarlane Toys Debuts DC Comics Waverider

"During the Convergence event, an aged Booster Gold (Michael Jon Carter) from an alternate Earth became the new Waverider when he was fed into the timestream by Earth-0's Booster Gold. This Waverider took on a career in the Multiverse, initially helping Telos and various Super Heroes convince Brainiac to realign the Multiverse. Waverider's ability to surf the timestream enables him to discover secrets hidden in the past and also gain knowledge of future events."

Highlights

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

WAVERIDER as featured in DC™ comics

Accessories include extra hands, 4 energy effects and display base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures

