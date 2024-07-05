Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged:

Hot Toys Unveils Star Wars: The Clone Wars Echo 1/6 Scale Figure

Return to The Clone Wars with Hot Toys as they unveiled their latest Star Wars 1/6 scale figures with some iconic Clones

Hot Toys is diving right back into The Clone Wars as they have unveiled their latest Star Wars 1/6 scale figure. It is time to build up your 501st squad as another iconic Clone Trooper has arrived with Arc Trooper Echo. Before Echo joined The Bad Batch, he was a member of the 501st team and seemingly lost his life during the war. Echo is a fan-favorite Clone Trooper with some incredible episodes from the hit animated series, and now collectors can bring him home. Return to the peak of the Grand Army of the Republic with Arc Trooper Echo, who is back in uniform and ready for a fight.

Featured in his Phase II armor, Echo is packed with detail, including a remarkable realistic head sculpt with a rolling eyes feature. Hot Toys was sure to faithfully capture his outfit from The Clone Wars with a kama skirt, pauldron, and, of course, the hand print logo he received from Rishi Station. These figures are beautifully crafted and return Star Wars collectors back to an iconic era of the sensational animated series. Fans can already find that pre-orders are live for Arc Trooper Echo for $275 with a September 2025 release on Sideshow Collectibles. Be sure to find your 501st squad with Captain Rex, Jesse, and Arc Trooper Fives.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Arc Trooper Echo

"Echo was a soldier in the Grand Army of the Republic, known for his strict adherence to orders and rules — hence, his nickname, which was sarcastically gifted by his clone brothers. Still, Echo proved to be among the bravest clones, integral in the defense of Rishi Station and Tipoca City, and eventually achieved the rank of ARC trooper. Through tragic circumstances, however, he would become something more than a normal clone."

"The highly-detailed collectible figure is specially crafted based on the appearance of Echo in the Clone Trooper Phase II armor, featuring a newly developed head sculpt with great likeness, finely crafted helmet and armor with unique markings and weathering effects, tailored outfit with kama skirt, and a series of equipment including a heavy blaster, a blaster rifle, a pair of blaster pistols, a backpack, and display base!"

