Formula 1 Scuderia Ferrari HP Lewis Hamilton Helmet Parks at LEGO

The world of Formula 1 comes to life as LEGO crafted up some new LEGO Editions set for two legendary drivers

Article Summary LEGO honors Lewis Hamilton with a detailed Scuderia Ferrari HP helmet set for Formula 1 fans.

The helmet set features authentic printed decals, a signature plaque, and stands 7 inches tall.

Includes an exclusive Lewis Hamilton minifigure in his iconic red Scuderia Ferrari HP racing suit.

Set contains 884 pieces, priced at $89.99, and is available for pre-order ahead of its May 2026 release.

Lewis Hamilton is widely regarded as one of the greatest drivers in Formula One history. He made his Formula One debut back in 2007 with McLaren and nearly won the championship in his rookie season. In 2008, he secured his first world title, becoming the youngest champion at the time. Hamilton later joined Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team in 2013, where he achieved the most dominant period of his career. LEGO is now honoring Lewis Hamilton with a brand new LEGO Editions Scuderia Ferrari HP Lewis Hamilton Helmet set.

This new F1 set is inspired by one of Lewis Hamilton's F1 helmets, worn throughout his amazing career. Standing 7" tall, the yellow helmet is packed with printed decals and will even feature a special plaque showing off his signature. LEGO was sure to include a Lewis Hamilton minifigure, showing off his red Scuderia Ferrari HP racing suit. Pre-orders for this Formula 1 Racing Helmet set are already live for $89.99 with a May 1, 2026 release.

LEGO Editions: Scuderia Ferrari HP Lewis Hamilton Helmet

"Pay homage to a British racing legend and create cool merch with this LEGO® Editions Scuderia Ferrari HP Lewis Hamilton Helmet (43022) building set for Formula 1® fans ages 14 and up. Car enthusiasts will have fun crafting the display model, which comes in Ferrari's iconic Modena yellow color. It's highly detailed and features printed decorations, including Lewis' unique driver number and a signature plaque."

"It includes a Lewis Hamilton minifigure in his red Scuderia Ferrari HP racing suit. Once complete, it becomes stunning sports decor that fans can display on its own or alongside the other collectible LEGO F1® helmets, which are sold separately. Keep it for yourself or thrill teens and car lovers by giving it as a birthday or holiday gift. Set contains 884 pieces."

