Good Smile Company Debuts Two God of War Ragnarok Statues Father and son are reunited with a brand new set of Pop Up Parade statues from Good Smile Company from God of War

Return to Midgard with Good Smile Company as they debut their newest Pop Up Parade statues. Coming o life from the hit PlayStation Exclusive game God of War Ragnarok comes to Kratos and Atreus. Coming in at 7" tall, this father and son are ready to stop the end of the world once more. Good Smile Company has faithfully brought their appearances from the God of War franchise to life. This is going based on the standard equipped armor for each rather than specific customizable options. A lot of detail was put into each, from Kratos's runic symbols on his leather to Atreus's vibrant colors. God of War fans will be able to bring these two home in April 2024 for $41.99 each. Pre-orders are live right here for Kratos and here for Atreus.

God of War Ragnarok Comes to Life with Good Smile

"From the popular video game God of War Ragnarok comes the Pop Up Parade Kratos figure from Good Smile Company! This highly detailed figure displays the iconic character in their attire from the game while in a popular pose! POP UP PARADE is a series of figures that are easy to collect with affordable prices and speedy releases! Each figure typically stands around 17-18cm in height, and the series features a vast selection of characters from popular anime and game series, with many more to be added soon!"

"A New Addition to the POP UP PARADE! POP UP PARADE is a series of figures that are easy to collect with affordable prices and speedy releases! Each figure typically stands around 17-18cm in height and the series features a vast selection of characters from popular anime and game series, with many more to be added soon!"

