Deadpool Slices and Dices with His New Statue from Beast Kingdom

Beast Kingdom is ready to slice and dice as they bring some iconic mutants to life with a new D-Stage statue featuring Deadpool

Article Summary Beast Kingdom unveils a new 6" D-Stage Deadpool statue with dynamic explosion base.

Deadpool statue captures his iconic Marvel Comics costume and dual swords.

Collectible line includes Wolverine, with products designed based on Marvel designs.

The D-Stage statues are set to be released in Q2 2024, ahead of Deadpool 3.

Hold onto your spandex, Marvel fans, as Beast Kingdom has just announced their latest D-Stage statue showcasing none other than the one and only Merc with a Mouth. Deadpool is ready to slice and dice his way to the top of your collection with an impressive new 6" tall statue. The statue shows Deadpool in an explosive pose as he wears his signature Marvel Comics costume with two swords in his hands. He will be placed on top of a nice explosion base with a Deadpool-grenade and some Marvel Comics panels behind him. Chaos and murder have never looked so good, and Beast Kingdom was sure to bring this legendary assassin to life with all the bells and whistles. Any statue that incorporates Marvel Comics background is a win, and this piece will be fun for ant dedicated Deadpool fans. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but all things Beast Kingdom can be found here, with the D-Stage statue set for a Q2 2024 release.

The Merc with a Mouth Comes to Beast Kingdom

"As the highly anticipated 'Deadpool 3' movie gears up to unite Deadpool and Wolverine onscreen for the first time, Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' is set to unveil a series of collectibles in anticipation. Get ready for excitement as the D-Stage 'Staging Your Dreams' line introduces new collectibles, vividly bringing to life the Deadpool and Wolverine characters based on Marvel Comics' designs. These figurines are crafted with precision, depicting Deadpool making a narrow escape from a massive explosion he inadvertently caused, complete with his signature dual-wielding katanas."

"Wolverine is showcased in his iconic blue and yellow outfit, assuming a fierce battle stance. Each figure is presented against a distinct comic backdrop, complemented by a dedicated base featuring the Marvel Comics logo. Seize the opportunity to own these classic Marvel characters, and gear up for what's set to be the movie event of the decade with the upcoming release of Deadpool 3!"

