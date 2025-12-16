Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Comics

Deadpool & Wolverine's Cassandra Nova Enters the Mind of Hasbro

Prepare your bank accounts in 2026 as Hasbro has just revealed the first figures for the year including Marvel Studios Cassandra Nova

Article Summary Cassandra Nova from Deadpool & Wolverine joins Hasbro’s Marvel Legends 2026 action figure lineup.

The figure features a highly detailed head sculpt using Hasbro's advanced photo-realistic technology.

Includes unique accessories, like a Mr. Paradox head showing off Cassandra Nova's gruesome mutant powers.

Pre-orders open December 16 for $27.99, with an official release scheduled for Spring 2026.

Cassandra Nova is a terrifyingly intelligent and sadistic mutant who was introduced as the primary antagonist of Deadpool & Wolverine. In Marvel Comics and the film, she is the twisted twin of Charles Xavier, who possesses immense telepathic and telekinetic powers that even rival Professor X. Cassandra rules the Void with cruel efficiency, manipulating reality and people alike for her amusement, and now she is coming to life with Marvel Legends. A new wave of Deadpool & Wolverine figures is finally on the way, including the arrival of Cassandra Nova in all of her wicked glory.

This powerful mutant will come with a truly impressive head sculpt, as the Marvel Legends team utilizes its signature photo-realistic technology once again. Cassandra Nova will also feature a chaotic accessory, as she phases through the face of Mr. Paradox, showing off her gruesome powers. It appears that this additional head can even be attached to a secondary Marvel Legends body. Pre-orders are set to arrive today (December 16) on Hasbro Pulse and other retailers at 1 PM EST for $27.99 with a Spring 2026 release date.

Marvel Legends Deadpool & Wolverine – Cassandra Nova

"The twin sister of Charles Xavier, Cassandra Nova was banished by the Time Variance Authority. Now she's a "megalomaniacal psychopath hellbent on domination and pain." Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with this Hasbro Marvel Legends Cassandra Nova action figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine."

"The Cassandra Nova figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 3 accessories, including alternate hands a Mr. Paradox alternate head. Head features hands phase FX and can be attached to another Marvel Legends figure and posed as though Cassandra is using telekinetic powers to reach her hand through his head. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!