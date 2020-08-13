Demon Slayer Gets Two New FiguresZERO Statues from Bandai

The hit anime series, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, cant't stay out of the news as more collectibles have arrived. Coming out of the Tamashii Nations FiguartsZERO line, two of your favorite Demon Slayer siblings return. That is right, Kamado Tanjiro and his demon little sister Mezuko Kamado are back and packed with detail. Kamado will stand 8 inches tall and be shown in a dynamic pose with fire effects. Nezuko on the other hands comes in at 4 inches tall and gets a interchangeable head. Both FiguartsZERO are very well crafted and will be a great addition to any Demon Slayer collection.

Demon Slayer has been getting a lot of traction in the collectibles circuit lately. From figures (big and small) to their own Tamagotchi's, this anime series is getting more collectibles then most. Anime seems to be getting more popular lately which is an excellent thing and these statues are just want fans will want. The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba FiguartsZERO Statues are set to release in February 2021. The Kamado Tanjiro (Hinokami Kagura) statue will be priced at $84.99 and fans can find him located here. Nezuko Kamado is running wild and collectors can find her located here for $63.99.

"From the hit anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, the human-turned-demon Kamado Nezuko joins Figuarts ZERO. Nezuko has been sculpted as if she's running away as a shrunken-down girl, capturing the dynamic flow of her pose with effect parts and fine details from her flowing hair down to her tiny feet. The set also includes an adorable confused expression!"

"From the hit series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, the main character Tanjiro Kamado performs his Dance of the Fire God move, known as Hinokami Kagura, as a FiguartsZERO collectible! Impressive translucent effect parts were applied to replicate the dynamic dance in 3D—right down to the finest detail—to evoke an incredible flow of movement."