Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: baroness, g.i. joe, Threezero

The Baroness Strikes with threezero's New G.I. Joe 1/6 Scale FigZero

The world of G.I. Joe continues to come to life as the Baroness is now getting her very own 1/6 scale FigZero release to help Cobra

Article Summary The Baroness gets a 1/6 scale FigZero figure from threezero, joining the G.I. Joe collection.

Standing 12” tall, the figure boasts 35 points of articulation and detailed weathered Cobra attire.

Accessories include guns, a knife, and interchangeable hands for varied poses.

Priced at $149.99, the Baroness figure is set for a Q3 2025 release with pre-orders starting soon.

Threezero is back with another addition to their growing G.I. Joe collection as another Cobra operative has arrived. The Baroness is one of G.I. Joe's most iconic villains, serving as Cobra's intelligence officer and lieutenant. This seductive assassin was introduced in Issue #1 of the G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero comic series by Marvel in 1982. She quickly became a fan favorite due to her signature black leather outfit, sleek glasses, and deadly combat skills. Unlike many Cobra operatives, Baroness is not just a mindless follower; she is highly intelligent, manipulative, and often one step ahead of her enemies.

Threezero is now bringing the deadly Baroness to their FigZero line with an impressive new figure standing roughly 12" tall with 35 points of articulation. Her signature Cobra outfit is captured here with a weathering effect and breathable mesh elements. As for accessories, this G.I. Joe hunter will come with a submachine gun, assault rifle, tactical knife, and a variety of swappable hands. Priced at $149.99, this 1/6 scale FigZero G.I. Joe Baroness is set for a Q3 2025 release, and pre-orders will be going live soon.

threezero Reveals New G.I. Joe FigZero 1/6 Baroness

"From the classic animated series "G.I. Joe," she is as ruthless as she is beautiful, the femme fatale of COBRA, as redesigned by threezero, the FigZero 1/6 Baroness is here! FigZero 1/6 Baroness stands approximately 30cm tall with approximately 35 points of articulation. The figure features a custom fabric outfit with weathering effects, demonstrating meticulous attention to detail and a breathable mesh-like texture."

"The costume includes shoulder pads, forearm armor, a tactical utility belt, knee pads, tactical leg armor with heels, and chest armor adorned with COBRA's logo. The signature black-framed glasses accessories faithfully replicate the Baroness' iconic appearance in the animated series. Accessories include a submachine gun, an assault rifle, a tactical knife with sheath, a pistol with holster, and four pairs of interchangeable hands: relaxed hands, fists, weapon-holding hands, and knife-holding hands, enhancing the variety of posing possibilities."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!