Demon Slayer Kyojuro Rengoku Nichiri Blade Arrives From Bandai

The hit anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is finally coming to Netflix this Friday. Now anime fans old and new will now be able to binge one of the newest most popular series. Bandai has announced that they will be releasing a 1:1 scale prop replica of Kyojuro Rengoku's Nichirin blade to celebrate the excitement. The blade measures roughly 37 inches long and is packed with meticulous detail straight from Demon Slayer. The Bandai Proplica Blade will feature sounds from the series, which will include over 60 sounds with flame breathing, sound effects, dialog from Kyojuro Rengoku, and even special bonus dialog from Tanjiro. Lisa's song Homura will also start playing as background music when the blade is activated for extra depth. This is one anime replica that fans will not want to miss, and it will truly be one unique piece of hardware.

It is not often that we get actual 1:1 real-world replica from hit anime series. With the growing popularity of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, it is no sunrise to offer some amazing collectibles to fans. The Demon Slayer Kyojuro Rengoku Nichirin Sword Proplica Prop Replica from Bandai is priced at $119.99. The blade is set to be released in September 2021, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

"From the TV animated series, Demon Slayer comes Kyojuro Rengoku Nichiri Blade as a Proplica Prop Replica. The Demon Slayer Kyojuro Rengoku Nichirin Sword Proplica Prop Replica is nearly 1:1 Scale! Plays over 60 sounds, including famous lines spoken by Kyojuro Rengoku, Flame breathing, sound effects, and additional bonus dialogue by Tanjiro! It can also play Lisa's hit song "Homura" as background music at the same time the sounds play! Measures about 37 2/5-inches long."

Features

37.4 inches (95cm)

1/1 Scale

From the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime series

Features fine details seen in the series

Playback with more than 60 sounds and Lisa's hit song "Homura"