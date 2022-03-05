Demon Slayer Tanjiro Hinokami Kagura Dance Good Smile Statue Arrives

Good Smile Company is taking Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba collectors collection to new levels with their newest collectible. Tanjiro Kamado is captured using the Hinokami Kagura Dance technique for the first time. Unlike other statues, the entire scene is captured in an enclosed box with light-up features. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba collectors return to episode 19 of the first season as Tanjiro takes on Rui with his thread, forest, and the night sky all captured. The Hinokami Kagura Dance technique lights up this display piece and brings this statue to life like no other demon Slayer collectible before it. The Tanjiro Kamado: Hinokami Kagura Dance statue from Good Smile Company is priced at $750.99. This pricey statue is already live for pre-orders here, with pre-orders set to close on August 31, 2022.

"Don't stop! Keep running!" From the anime series "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" comes a scale figure of the main character Tanjiro Kamado! Tanjiro has been faithfully captured in figure form in his appearance from the 19th episode of the anime's first season, using the Hinokami Kagura Dance technique for the first time. Even the background from the scene has been preserved in figure form. In pursuit of perfectly capturing the atmosphere of the scene, the background of the scene has been constructed to enclose the figure."

"By crafting the figure in such a way, the scene's lighting and Rui's thread have been preserved in stunning detail. This unique construction makes for a figure unlike anything seen before. Good Smile Company is proud to present a figure that goes beyond simple sculpting and expands the possibilities of figures as interior decorations. A USB power cable is included. Attach the USB cable to a USB power source to use the lights."