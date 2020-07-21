Marvel Legends SDCC 2020 Exclusives Revealed by Hasbro

Hasbro has announced their "what would have been" SDCC 2020 Marvel Legends exclusives. They ave said they these exclusive will now be pushed back to a Fall 2020 release and will be unique to Hasbro Pulse. Our first exclusive is from there new live-action X-Men Marvel Legends figures with Logan. The Wolverine and Professor X are back again in one of the best X-Men films from the franchise with this special 2-pack. From the beginning of the movie, Logan is in his limo driver outfit and Charles Xavier in his hoodie and wheelchair. Both figures capture the likenesses of Patrick Stewart and Hugh Jackman quite well in this set. This will also be the first Wolverine Marvel Legends figure to include bloody claws, which are a great touch. There were only two figures this time around, and the second is a beautifully crafted Hellfire Club figure set. The Marvel Legends set will include some grade A packing with velcro flaps, inner artwork, and a hidden letter. The four 6" figures included are Sebastian Shaw, Jean Grey w/ interchangeable head, Donald Pierce, and the White Queen Emma Frost. They are all packed with detail, equipped with accessories, and bundled together for the ultimate Hellfire Club experience.

Speak of the devil, and he shall appear. It was over the weekend during the Hot Toys Logan Cosbaby figure that I said we hardly got Logan collectibles, and here we are. It is sad that we have to wait until the fall to get our hands on these Marvel Legends figures. They both are great SDCC reveals, from the packaging to the details on each character. X-Men fans are getting the VIP treatment with these recent Marvel Legends announcements. Both of these figures would have been sold at SDCC 2020, but now they will be sold exclusively through Hasbro Pulse in September 2020. The Logan and Charles Xavier Legends 2-Pack is priced at $49.99. The Hellfire Club is priced at $79.99, which is a great price for such an incredible box set that comes with four amazing figures.

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH X-MEN MARVEL'S LOGAN & CHARLES XAVIER Figure 2-Pack. (HASBRO/Ages 14 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $49.99/Available: Fall 2020). Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH X-MEN MARVEL'S LOGAN & CHARLES XAVIER Figure 2-Pack, inspired by the characters from the X-MEN movies. These quality 6-inch figures feature premium design, detail, and multiple points of articulation for posing and display in a MARVEL collection. Includes 2 figures, wheelchair, and 5 accessories. Available exclusively on Hasbro Pulse in the US & Canada in September."

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH HELLFIRE CLUB COLLECTION. (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $79.99/Available: Fall 2020). Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH HELLFIRE CLUB COLLECTION, inspired by the characters from the MARVEL comics, including SEBASTIAN SHAW, EMMA FROST, JEAN GREY, and DONALD PIERCE. These quality 6-inch figures feature premium design, detail, and multiple points of articulation for posing and display in a MARVEL collection. This MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 6-INCH HELLFIRE CLUB COLLECTION comes in a sleeved box featuring premium, detailed illustrations inspired by the MARVEL comics. Includes 4 figures and 15 accessories. Available exclusively on Hasbro Pulse in the US & Canada in September."