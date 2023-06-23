Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: RSVLTS, the office

The Office Returns to RSVLTS with New BRKFST All-Day Polo Collection

RSVLTS is bringing The Office to their All-Day Polo Collection which features a relaxed fit for the green or just everyday wear

RSVLTS is rolling on in with plenty of heat this summer with some awe-inspiring collections. Last week alone, we saw Kunuflex button-down for Marvel Comics, Star Wars, and now another drop is here for The Office as part of their comfy Breakfast Balls All-Day Polo Collection. These shirts are not just your average polo and are not just golf-specific, as they feature a soft and stretchy versatility fabric making these perfect for not just the green but any occasion. Happy Gilmore was the last BRKFST Balls launch we covered, and this time we are heading over to Scranton, PA, to visit the Dunder-Mifflin Paper Company. This slick The Office collection features four polos with Dunder Mifflin, Schrute Farms, Michael Scott Paper Company, and Vance Refrigeration.

You can not keep a good thing down, and RSVLTS is still dominating the apparel game with launches like this. Each of these Breakfast Balls All-Day Polo relases beautifully carries The Office fandom simply and elegantly, making each polo easily stand out on any occasion you go to. Whether you are going for that hole-in-one, just chilling at the Dunder-Mifflin office, or just love comfortable polos, then look no further. But the fun does have to stop right there as plenty of the other fun BRKFST Balls polos exist. Other fandoms have also made it to the ALl-Day Polo club with Marvel, DC Comics, Harry Potter, Hanna-Barbara, and even some original designs that you will want to wear this summer.

The Breakfast Balls All-Day Polos is the shirt for you this summer, and RSVLTS can also be your best one-stop shop for all your clothes. Koozies, shorts, flannels, button-downs, performance hoodies, and much more exist in their catalog giving collectors and fans their own comfy style for literally any occasion. The Office Breakfast Balls Collection will arrive today at 4 PM EST right here and on the RSVLTS app. All items in this set are only offered in the All-Day polo format and will be priced at $70 each, so treat yourself and your golf game with some style this summer. Be sure to also do yourself a favor and check out yesterday's radical Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles button-down collection right here for a truly Cowabunga summer.

