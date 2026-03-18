Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: jurassic park, mattel

Jurassic Park 93' Jeep Wrangler is Coming to the Hammond Collection

The park is open once again as Mattel is back with some brand new 3.75" Jurassic World Hammond Collection dinosaurs

The 1993 Jeep Wrangler was featured in Jurassic Park and has become an iconic symbol of the film. Painted in a distinctive beige-and-red color scheme with bold Jurassic Park logos, the vehicle is instantly recognizable. It is shown navigating the park's rugged terrain, transporting visitors and staff through electrified fences and dense jungle paths. Unlike the automated tour vehicles, the Jeep Wrangler represents more of the park's human control and exploration. Mattel is now adding this infamous vehicle to its Hammond Collection line with lots of impressive detail.

The Jeep Wrangler will feature a Jurassic Park logo, along with rubber tires, working lights, and a winch. Measuring 9.5" long, 4.6" wide, and 5.7" tall, the Wrangler will have a soft top roof, as well as removable parts for customizable options. This is the first vehicle to arrive in the Hammond Collection; hopefully, that means the Ford Explorer is next, because that would be great for some T. rex dioramas. Pre-orders and price are unknown at this time, but expect more info soon and a Summer 2026 release.

Jurassic World Hammond Collection Deluxe 93 Jeep Wrangler

"The Jurassic World Hammond Collection brings to life the vehicle every collector will want – an authentically-detailed '93 Jeep Wrangler, complete with Jurassic Park logo, iconic #18 marking, rubber tires, working lights and winch and removable parts! First appearing in the original Jurassic Park movie, this Jeep has been seen throughout the series in many configurations, all of which you can re-create with this specially designed vehicle."

"Key parts can be added or removed to allow multiple configurations, including the "soft top" roof, doors, whip antenna, rooftop light bar and toolboxes. The Jurassic World Hammond Collection has created a new standard for collector action figures and now brings that same level of intricate detail to this iconic vehicle at 9.5 inches long. 4.6 inches wide and 5.7 inches tall. Colors and decorations may vary."

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