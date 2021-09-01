Batman Begins is Back With Brand New Tumbler Scarecrow LEGO Set

LEGO is taking fans back to the beginning with Batman Begins as they reveal their newest The Dark Knight Trilogy set. The Tumbler is back with a very fun and unique set that captures the Scarecrow taking on the force of the Bat. The set is 422 pieces with the Tumble as the main buildable unit coming in at 2.5" high, 7.5" long, and 4.5" wide. The Batman Begins Batmobile features an opening roof, cockpit access, 2 stud shooters, and even a secret batarang compartment. The LEGO set will include Batman and Scarecrow mini-figures that capture their design from Batman Begins designs with themed weapons. Batman will even come with a Scarecrow Nightmare head to add for some deadly Dark Knight encounters. Priced at only $39.99, the LEGO DC Batman Batmobile Tumbler: Scarecrow Showdown is up for pre-order right here.

"LEGO® DC Batman™ Batmobile™ Tumbler: Scarecrow™ Showdown (76239) puts high-octane, super-hero style and action into kids' hands. The ultimate, armored crime-fighting machine The Tumbler Batmobile™ from the Dark Knight™ trilogy of Batman movies, is one of the most iconic, battle-ready vehicles in cinema history. It has an opening roof, which provides access to the driver and passenger seats and control panel. There are 2 stud shooters fitted to the front of the vehicle. There's even somewhere to store the Batarang™. 2 minifigures are included: Batman, with a Batarang, grappling gun and alternative 'nightmare' head; and the Scarecrow, with a stud shooter and toxic fear gas cannister. When the battle action is over for the day, the Tumbler Batmobile looks awesome on display in kids' rooms."

LEGO DC Batman The Tumbler: Scarecrow Showdown (76239) puts high-octane, super-hero style and action into kids' hands with the awesome, armored Tumbler Batmobile

Includes a buildable Tumbler Batmobile, plus Batman and the Scarecrow minifigures with weapons. An alternative 'nightmare' head for Batman inspires even more play possibilities

Young action heroes can roar through GOTHAM CITY in the ultimate, armored crime-fighting machine and battle an iconic villain from the Batman movies

This buildable Tumbler toy makes a spectacular birthday or holiday gift for fans of Batman and cool cars aged 8 and up

The vehicle measures over 2.5 in. (7 cm) high, 7.5 in. (19 cm) long and 4.5 in. (12 cm) wide and combines easily with other LEGO DC Batman sets