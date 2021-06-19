Demon Slayer Zanitsu Statue Coming Soon From Good Smile Company

Zanitsu Agatsuma is a very interesting character as when he is scared, or unconscious be becomes a brilliant fighter. Coming out of the hit anime series, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Good Smile Company has revealed their newest Pop Up Parade statue. Zenitsu is cowardly as ever with his newest sculpt that is loaded with detail, popping color, and a perfect companion for other Demon Slayer statues. It does seem like this statue is meant to be displayed with the Pop Up Parade Nezuko statue adding that fanboy dynamic to his design. He will stand roughly 5.3" tall and will be a perfect statue to show off your love for this cowardly lion in your Demon Slayer collection.

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Zenitsu Agatsuma Pop Up Parade statue from Good Smile Company is priced at $38.99. He is set to release in December 2021, and pre-orders for him are already live and located here. Pre-orders will stay open until July 14, 2021, so be sure to reserve one for your Demon Slayer collection before it is too late. Be sure to add some of the other upcoming Slayer statues to complete your set, like the recent reveals Insosuke statue here.

"The Demon Slayer who mastered Thunder Breathing. POP UP PARADE is a new series of figures that are easy to collect with affordable prices and speedy releases! Each figure typically stands around 17-18cm in height and the series features a vast selection of characters from popular anime and game series, with many more to be added soon! From "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" comes a POP UP PARADE figure of Zenitsu Agatsuma! Zenitsu has been recreated in a pose with closed fists as he faces off against a demon. Interchangeable hand parts are also included. Be sure to display him with POP UP PARADE Nezuko Kamado (sold separately) and enjoy the world of "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" even more!"