Director Krennic Returns with New Star Wars: Andor Black Series Figure

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro once again as they debut a new Star Wars: The Black Series figure with Krennic

Star Wars: Andor Season 2 is here, giving fans a closer look at the years before the events of A New Hope. Hasbro is surely bringing some of these new and returning characters to life with a new set of The Black Series figures. One of which is the return of Director Orson Krennic, portrayed by Ben Mendelsohn, who first appeared in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. He is one of the cunning and ambitious masterminds behind the construction of the Death Star. As a high-ranking Imperial officer, Krennic seeks glory and recognition within the Empire, which might lead him to choke on his aspirations.

Director Krennic is now back for Andor Season 2, showing his ambitious plans taking place with a new figure inspired by last night's newest arc. Dress Uniform Krennic is ready to dazzle any party with a nicely crafted head sculpt, a fabric cape, and a blaster. This Star Wars: The Black Series figure will be a Target Exclusive for $24.99, and pre-orders arrive today (April 30) at 1 PM EST.

Star Wars: The Black Series – Director Krennic (Dress Uniform)

"Tasked with leading the Empire's most secretive experimental research division, Director Krennic is determined to make the Emperor's dream of energy independence a reality. THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the nearly 50-year legacy of the galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, series, and more."

"This STAR WARS Hasbro action figure is detailed to look like Director Orson Krennic from ANDOR. Fans can display this 6-inch figure — with series-inspired deco and design, including a soft goods cape — in their collections. Comes with a blaster accessory. With exquisite features and decoration, THE BLACK SERIES embodies the quality and realism that fans love."

