Disney Parks Debuts New Star Wars Galactic Archive Series Mouse Droid

Step into a galaxy far, far away as some exclusive collectibles are arriving at DisneyParks including limited Star Wars releases

Article Summary Disney Parks launches a Star Wars Galactic Archive Series featuring the remote control Mouse Droid collectible

The Mouse Droid replica boasts movie-accurate details, authentic scale, LED lights, and sound effects

Control your own Imperial Mouse Droid with remote movement in all directions for interactive fun

Available at Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and possibly online for $99.99 for Star Wars fans and collectors

The Mouse Droid, officially known as the MSE-6 series repair droid, made its adorable debut in Star Wars: A New Hope. This droid was found aboard the Death Star and has a cute, small, and boxy design. Many fans might remember the scene where Chewbacca's roar sends one of them away, beeping in terror. However, these droids serve crucial roles in Imperial facilities, as they handle maintenance, communication, and even logistical duties. The Mouse Droid has been featured in a variety of Star Wars shows and films ever since, and now collectors can bring one home. Disney Parks has unveiled its latest Star Wars Galactic Archive Series, which includes a remote control Mouse Droid.

The collectible will have an authentic scale with movie-accurate details, an LED light bar with programming functions, sound effects, and an alarm. Collectors can then take control of this droid with its remote control feature, allowing it to move forward, back, left, and right. Now, this is a fun replica to see Disney crate, and it will surely be a fun addition to any growing Imperial collection. Fans will be able to find these droids at Disneyland and Walt Disney World now for $99.99 and possibly online.

Mouse Droid MSE-6 – Star Wars Galactic Archive Series

"Invented by Rebaxan Coumni, MSE-6 droids, commonly known as Mouse droids, were used to perform simple tasks like small repairs, delivering messages and acting as guides aboard starships and in military facilities. Before long, these versatile little droids were used across the galaxy by everyone from the Republic and the Rebel Alliance to the criminal underworld and their functions expanded to include carrying important messages and even spying."

"Now, you can put your very own Mouse droid to use with this collector-grade reproduction that features movie-accurate details, lights and sound effects. Part of the Star Wars: Galactic Archive Series, it was created in unique partnership with Lucasfilm to bring an authentic piece of the Star Wars universe into your world."

