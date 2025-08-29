Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: disney, pcs, peter pan

Disney's Captain Hook Seeks to Destroy Peter Pan with New PCS Statue

Get ready to return to Neverland with PCS as they bring two legends from the animated film Peter Pan to life with new statues

Article Summary PCS unveils a new 1:5 scale Captain Hook statue inspired by Disney's classic Peter Pan animated film.

The 16.5" tall hand-painted collectible captures Captain Hook’s iconic look and swashbuckling pose.

A companion Peter Pan and Tick Tock Crocodile statue will also be available to complete the display.

Pre-orders are open at Sideshow Collectibles for $390, with shipping expected in July 2026.

PCS is stepping into the world of Disney as they unveil a brand new 1:5 scale statue for the animated film, Peter Pan. Captain James Hook has arrived and is known as Peter Pan's cunning, elegant nemesis. Created by J.M. Barrie in his 1904 play, they would then be immortalized in Disney's iconic 1953 animated film. As captain of the Jolly Roger, Hook is driven by revenge after Peter Pan cut off his hand and fed it to a crocodile that still haunts him. It is now time to capture this swashbuckling pirate in all of his infamous glory with a new 1:5 scale statue.

PCS brings Captain Hook to life in 3D with a specially crafted, hand-painted statue that stands 16.5" tall. Captain Hook is perfectly sculpted right off the screen with his hook hand, sword in hand, feather in his hat, and placed on a rock-themed base. A companion Peter Pan with Tick Tock Crocodile statue will also be released by PCS and will only enhance the display of Hook. Pre-orders are already live on Sideshow Collectibles for $390 and are set to arrive in July 2026.

Disney's Peter Pan – Captain Hook 1:5 Scale Statue

"Sideshow and Premium Collectibles Studio are proud to present the Disney's Captain Hook 1:5 Statue, a beautiful new Limited Edition collectible bringing the scourge of Neverland to life in three dimensions. The Captain Hook 1:5 Scale Statue stands over 16" tall depicting the villainous pirate with his saber drawn ready to face off against his nemesis, Disney's Peter Pan!"

"This beautiful new collectible is expertly sculpted and comes hand painted on a rocky environmental base that pairs perfectly with the Disney's Peter Pan 1:5 Statue (sold separately). Captain Hook also includes an alternate swap out right hand to allow collectors another exciting way to display their statue. Set sail for adventure and add the Captain Hook 1:5 Statue by PCS to your Disney collection today!"

